On the Money is a monthly column written by Nicole Dieker, a personal finance expert who has been writing about money for over a decade. Below, you’ll find her thoughtful answers to readers’ questions on lifestyle creep, managing credit card debt, combining finances with a partner, and more. If you want advice on making wise choices with your money or guidance through any of the complicated emotions that may come alongside big financial decisions, you can submit your question here.
Jul 20, 2023, 8:00am EDT
December 23, 2023
How to dig yourself out of credit card debt
Plus, how to make sure you get your fair share of a mortgage investment in the case of a divorce.
November 26, 2023
My ADHD makes it hard to manage money. What should I do?
It’s possible to navigate finances even when your brain gets in the way.
October 15, 2023
My in-laws are terrible with money. What should I do?
Other people’s money decisions affect your own. Here’s how to talk boundaries.
September 4, 2023
Will I just keep spending more and more money forever?
How to cope with both inflation and lifestyle creep.
August 10, 2023
How are you supposed to start investing?
There are many, many ways to save for retirement, and not all of them involve stocks and bonds.
July 20, 2023
Should you combine finances with your partner?
Plus, how to think about your money after a divorce.