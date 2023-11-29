The 2023 Future Perfect 50

At Future Perfect, we’re primarily concerned with ideas — ideas that can change the world, ideas that can make it a better place, ideas that might seem utopian but are actually doable. But ideas only matter so far as they have people behind them, the people who can transform those ideas into the raw materials of a more perfect future.

For this year’s Future Perfect 50 list, we consulted our writers, our sources, and our audience to come up with a collection of the people who exemplify the principles and work we are most excited about. (Read more about how we did it here.)

From researchers grappling with AI risks to activists fighting for animal welfare, from the thinkers pushing the boundaries of progress to the climate advocates protecting the planet, the Future Perfect 50 is a cast of true world-changers. At a moment of global darkness, they are the points of light. —Bryan Walsh

CREDITS