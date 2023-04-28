 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
By Gabriela Fernandez
Vox turned 9 on April 6! And nine years in, explanatory journalism is still as core to our mission as ever. To celebrate, we’re launching a new way for you, our loyal audience, to ask us for an explainer when you need one.

Ever since we started Vox, we’ve had a channel on Slack, the messaging app we use to communicate within our newsroom, called #vox-explain-it-to-me. Members of our newsroom use this channel to ask questions about the topics they need clarification on, trends they’ve noticed, or subjects they are just curious or confused about. The conversations in this channel, along with the people who tag us on social media saying they need a “Vox-splainer” on specific issues, are among the factors that help shape our reporting.

Now, here’s your chance to participate. Just as our staff can ask each other for the topics they want explained to them by their colleagues in #vox-explain-it-to-me, now you can participate in that process too. Use this form to tell us what topics you want Vox to explain to you. There’s no deadline, and we’ll check the submissions regularly to help inform our story ideas.

