Where to aim a penalty kick

A World Cup penalty kick shootout can be one of the tensest ways to end the game. But where’s the best spot to place a kick?
Data scientist Pablo López Landeros pored over hundreds of kicks and tracked where keepers dove, where players kicked the ball and, most importantly, when they scored a goal. As the above video shows, the results provided some conclusions — and also raised some questions about the best spot for a penalty kick.
Watch the video to learn more. You can also check out Landeros’s dataset here.
Help keep articles like this free
Understanding America’s political sphere can be overwhelming. That’s where Vox comes in. We aim to give research-driven, smart, and accessible information to everyone who wants it.
Reader gifts support this mission by helping to keep our work free — whether we’re adding nuanced context to unexpected events or explaining how our democracy got to this point. While we’re committed to keeping Vox free, our distinctive brand of explanatory journalism does take a lot of resources. Advertising alone isn’t enough to support it. Help keep work like this free for all by making a gift to Vox today.
Yes, I'll give $120/year
Yes, I'll give $120/year
We accept credit card, Apple Pay, and
Google Pay. You can also contribute via