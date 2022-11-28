Where to aim a penalty kick

A World Cup penalty kick shootout can be one of the tensest ways to end the game. But where’s the best spot to place a kick?

Data scientist Pablo López Landeros pored over hundreds of kicks and tracked where keepers dove, where players kicked the ball and, most importantly, when they scored a goal. As the above video shows, the results provided some conclusions — and also raised some questions about the best spot for a penalty kick.

Watch the video to learn more. You can also check out Landeros’s dataset here.