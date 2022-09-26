 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Our goal this month To support our commitment to keeping Vox free, we’re aiming to add 5,000 new people to our community of readers who support Vox with a financial gift by the end of the month. Will you help us reach our goal by making a gift today?

Who’s really using up the water in the American West?

Hint: Water scarcity in the Western US has more to do with our diets than our lawns.

By Laura Bult and Joss Fong

The Western United States is currently battling the most severe drought in thousands of years. A mix of bad water management policies and manmade climate change has created a situation where water supplies in Western reservoirs are so low, states are being forced to cut their water use.

What do you think of Vox? Tell us!

We want to get to know you better — and learn what your needs are. Take Vox’s survey here.

It’s not hard to find media coverage that focuses on the excesses of residential water use: long showers, swimming pools, lawn watering, at-home car washes. Or in the business sector, like irrigating golf courses or pumping water into hotel fountains in Las Vegas.

But when a team of researchers looked at water use in the West, they uncovered a very different story about where most Western water goes. Only 14 percent of all water consumption in the Western US goes to residential, commercial, and industrial water use. So who’s really using up the water? Their findings may hold the solution to dwindling water supplies in the West.

You can find this video and more on Vox’s YouTube Channel.

Our goal this month

Now is not the time for paywalls. Now is the time to point out what’s hidden in plain sight (for instance, the hundreds of election deniers on ballots across the country), clearly explain the answers to voters’ questions, and give people the tools they need to be active participants in America’s democracy. Reader gifts help keep our well-sourced, research-driven explanatory journalism free for everyone. By the end of September, we’re aiming to add 5,000 new financial contributors to our community of Vox supporters. Will you help us reach our goal by making a gift today?

Next Up In Video

The Latest

Hurricane Ian is about to crash into a very crowded Florida

By Umair Irfan

The many scandals of Don’t Worry Darling, explained

By Alex Abad-Santos

The rise of Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s new far-right prime minister, explained

By Ellen Ioanes

39 years ago today, one man saved us from world-ending nuclear war

By Dylan Matthews

American trains aren’t great — but you should still take them anyway

By Siobhan McDonough

House of the Dragon gives us a time jump, a season reset, and two horrible childbirths

By Aja Romano