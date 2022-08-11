The FBI searched Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence

Little is known about the search or what further steps, if any, the Justice Department might take.

On Monday, August 8, FBI agents executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence. Trump confirmed the search in a statement published online, saying his residence was “occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” although he was reportedly in New York at the time.

The raid was possibly focused on Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified information. That material may have included classified documents and other documents subject to the Presidential Records Act, which requires official presidential documents to be turned over to the National Archives at the end of a presidency. The Justice Department currently has one other active, known investigation into Trump.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said on August 11 that the DOJ had asked a federal judge to unseal certain documents, including the search warrant. But he also emphasized that the department would not provide additional information about the search or any other ongoing investigations into Trump, saying, “Federal law, longstanding department rules, and our ethical obligations prevent me from providing further details.”

We do not know yet how this investigation will play out or if anyone in Trump’s orbit will even face criminal charges, but the stakes are quite high. A former president could face a criminal trial, and Republicans are already signaling that they will retaliate against Democrats and law enforcement if they regain power in Washington.

