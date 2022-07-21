2 early takeaways from the January 6 hearing

The first hour of the latest hearing of the January 6 committee was filled with revelations about what then-President Donald Trump was doing, and who was trying to influence him, during the 187 minutes between when he finished his Stop the Steal speech at the rally and when he tweeted a video calling for the rioters at the Capitol to leave.

The committee also heard live testimony from two White House aides — former deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews and former deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger — both of whom resigned on January 6.

Here are two of the most important things we’ve learned from the hearing so far.

1. During the siege, Trump watched Fox News and “poured gasoline” on what he saw unfolding

For nearly three hours, according to the committee, Trump watched Fox News as it broadcast live images of the Capitol being breached and the mob attacking law enforcement officers. That matched previous press reports about Trump’s activities at the time.

The committee shared testimony from numerous White House officials reinforcing the fact that Trump did nothing to reach out to law enforcement or military officials during this time. They also provided evidence that, during this period, Trump called Rudy Giuliani, and he called senators to lobby them to support his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

White House staff, including Matthews and White House counsel Pat Cipollone, were beseeching Trump to communicate something to quell the violence as it began to unfold near the Capitol. Trump, also aware of the violence, instead tweeted disparagingly about Vice President Mike Pence.

“The tweet looked to me like the opposite of what we needed at that moment, which was a de-escalation,” Pottinger said. “It looked like fuel being poured on the fire. That is the moment I decided I would resign.”

“I see the impact that his words have on his supporters,” said Matthews, who had previously worked on Trump’s 2020 election campaign. “They latch onto every tweet and word that he says. For him to tweet out that message about Mike Pence, it was him pouring gasoline on the fire and making it much worse.”

2. Pence’s Secret Service agents feared for their lives

The committee also broadcast testimony from an anonymous White House official who testified that the Secret Service detail of Vice President Mike Pence feared for their lives during the attack on the Capitol.

We asked a security professional who had been working in the White House complex on January 6th what was meant by the comment that the Secret Service agents did not "sound good right now."



The professional discusses what they heard from listening to the incoming radio traffic: pic.twitter.com/lDn8sNMaYR — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) July 22, 2022

As the mob breached the second floor outside the Senate, agents were telling goodbye to their families and loved ones on the radio in case they were killed as others worried that they would not be able to successfully evacuate Pence from the building.

“If we lose any more time, we may lose the ability to leave so if we are going to leave, we need to go now,” one said over the radio at that time, according to footage played by the committee.

As this was happening, Trump sent the tweet that egged on the mob against Pence. “Mike “Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!” said Trump on his since-deleted account.