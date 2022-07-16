 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The case of the missing fireflies

Today, Explained to Kids explores why whole species are losing their habitats and what humans can do about it.

By Vox Staff
Streaks and dots of light of fireflies in a dark forest.
Fireflies at Firefly Sanctuary in Tlaxcala, Mexico.
Cristopher Rogel Blanquet/Getty Images

Today, Explained to Kids is back for a second season. In each episode of this Vox podcast, a group of friends takes a journey to the Island of Explained. Kids (and adults) come along to explore the magical island and meet its whimsical inhabitants, all while tackling some of the biggest questions in the world. This summer, we’ll answer questions about how to make the future better through the way we eat, care for our environment, listen to each other, and more.

In Today, Explained to Kids: The case of the missing fireflies, Luz the firefly is missing, and producers Izii and Sara want to know why. They take a trip to the Island of Explained, where they learn why whole species are losing their habitats and what humans can do about it.

Listen to the episode with the young people in your life — or just because — and then come back here to download our educational activities that build on what we learned in the episode. Thanks to early childhood education specialist Rachel Giannini for developing our learning materials!

You can also read the full transcript of this episode below:

And listen to more Today, Explained to Kids episodes:

For season two, Today, Explained to Kids is teaming up with KiwiCo to bring four new episodes to life with fun and enriching home-based activities to create a seamless listening and hands-on experience.

