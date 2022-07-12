 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Trump’s totally “unhinged” West Wing meeting

The January 6 committee lays out a fiery White House showdown before Trump beckoned supporters on the day of the Capitol attack.

By Natalie Jennings
Rudy Giuliani appears on a screen during videotaped testimony played at a committee hearing on the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

On the eve of former President Donald Trump’s infamous tweet calling for his supporters to show up in Washington on January 6, the West Wing was “unhinged.”

As shown by the select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, the December 19 tweet followed an Oval Office meeting where insults, personal attacks, and even challenges to fist fights were exchanged among participants, as a group of outside advisers to Trump tried to persuade him to issue an executive order to seize voting machines and name lawyer Sidney Powell as a special counsel to investigate fraud in the election.

In a text message provided to the committee, former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, who was also in the West Wing at that time, described the meeting to another White House aide. “The west wing is UNHINGED,” she wrote.

Even that fails to describe the fiery nature of the showdown between attorneys from the White House counsel’s office and the likes of Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, former national security adviser Michael Flynn, and former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne. Giuliani testified that he called Trump’s White House lawyers “a bunch of pussies” for not zealously backing Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

During Powell’s taped deposition, between gulps of Diet Dr. Pepper and jabs at what she saw as the White House attorneys’ failures to go along with the conspiracy theories, she described meeting with Trump for about 10 to 15 minutes before the White House lawyers realized that she and the other proponents of his fraud claims were in the Oval Office. Trump, she said, was very interested in parts of their presentation to him. The tone changed when White House lawyers arrived to try and dissuade Trump and things turned heated.

“At times, there were people shouting at each other, hurling insults at each other. It wasn’t just people sitting around on a couch chitchatting,” said former White House staff secretary Derek Lyons in his taped deposition.

In clips played by the committee of former White House counsel Pat Cipollone’s closed-door deposition, the conservative lawyer could barely conceal his scorn for the proposals presented by Powell and Flynn to Trump. He testified that they “had a general disregard for backing what you actually say with facts,” and said of their proposal to seize voting machines, “It’s a terrible idea for the country. That is not how we do things in the United States.”

The pushback enraged the outsiders, according to the witnesses, and Trump viewed the White House office as not offering him “solutions.” The fighting between them continued past midnight.

“I think it got to the point where the screaming was completely, completely out there. People walking in, late at night, they had a long day, and what they were proposing, I thought was nuts,” White House counsel Eric Herschmann said in his taped deposition. “Flynn screamed at me that I was a quitter, kept on standing up and standing around screaming at me. At a certain point, I had it with him, so I yelled back: ‘Either come over or sit your effin’ ass back down.’”

Even though Trump may have verbally appointed Powell to be a special counsel at the meeting, he never followed through on the necessary paperwork afterward. As Cipollone recalled, “I think [Powell] may have been of the view that she had been appointed.” Instead, Trump changed tactics and shifted to calling for a “big protest” on January 6 via Twitter which he promised “would be wild.”

Will you support Vox’s explanatory journalism?

Millions turn to Vox to understand what’s happening in the news. Our mission has never been more vital than it is in this moment: to empower through understanding. Financial contributions from our readers are a critical part of supporting our resource-intensive work and help us keep our journalism free for all. Please consider making a contribution to Vox today.

In This Stream

The January 6 committee is holding a series of public hearings

View all 19 stories

Next Up In Politics & Policy

The Latest

A Trump judge seized control of ICE. Will the Supreme Court stop him?

By Ian Millhiser

Vox launches new weekly parenting newsletter, Extra Curricula

By Vox Communications

Vox’s Flagship Daily News Podcast Today, Explained Brings Back Its Summer Series for Kids, Today, Explained to Kids, Sponsored by KiwiCo

By Vox Communications

The Trump presidency was a reality show. The January 6 hearings are the reunion special.

By Emily St. James

The true physical and mental costs of pregnancy

By Miranda Dixon-Luinenburg

How to help your teen think critically in a confusing world

By Liz Kelly Nelson