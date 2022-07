You want to nurture smart humans. We’re here with ideas for sparking meaningful conversations with curious adolescents about the news in a polarized, confusing world.

Sign up using the form below to get the Extra Curricula newsletter Thursdays this summer.

vox-mark Sign up for the newsletter Extra Curricula Your guide to sparking meaningful conversation with young people coming of age in a polarized, confusing world. Thanks for signing up! Check your inbox for a welcome email. Email (required) By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice . You can opt out at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. For more newsletters, check out our newsletters page Subscribe

Want more Vox newsletters? You can find and subscribe to all of Vox’s newsletters right here.