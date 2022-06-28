 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Aftermath

A series about the collateral health effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in communities around the US.

By Vox Staff
Shantel Jones holds her son in New Orleans in March 2022. Both were affected by the closure of a local maternity ward.
Kathleen Flynn for Vox
Courtesy of the Jolley family

The doctors are not all right

Doctors need mental health support, but the medical profession often punishes them for getting it.

By Julia Belluz

Joseph Rushmore for Vox

America isn’t taking care of caregivers

48 million people provide unpaid care to their loved ones in the US. Here’s how to help them.

By Katherine Harmon Courage

A person climbing a snow-covered mountainside. Nick Danielson for Vox

They save skiers and hikers in the wilderness. Here’s how they think about resilience.

Search-and-rescue responders have powerful new ways of recovering from trauma.

by Christopher Tedeschi

Michelle McLoughlin for Vox

Maternity wards are shuttering across the US during the pandemic

The closures could make giving birth more dangerous in the United States.

by Dylan Scott

Stephanie Strasburg for Vox

Health care in jails and prisons is terrible. The pandemic made it even worse.

America’s 1.7 million incarcerated people have a constitutional right to medical treatment. During the pandemic, many of them say they didn’t get it in time.

by Victoria Law

This series is supported in part by the NIHCM Foundation.

Will you support Vox’s explanatory journalism?

Millions turn to Vox to understand what’s happening in the news. Our mission has never been more vital than it is in this moment: to empower through understanding. Financial contributions from our readers are a critical part of supporting our resource-intensive work and help us keep our journalism free for all. Please consider making a contribution to Vox today.

Politics & Policy

You shouldn’t have to ask your boss for an abortion

Health Care

The anti-abortion “social safety net”

Health Care

Health care in jails and prisons is terrible. The pandemic made it even worse.

View all stories in Politics & Policy

Understanding is critical

Help us explain the decisions that shape our lives. Give today to keep Vox free.