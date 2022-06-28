Share All sharing options for: The Aftermath

Doctors need mental health support, but the medical profession often punishes them for getting it.

By Julia Belluz

48 million people provide unpaid care to their loved ones in the US. Here’s how to help them.

By Katherine Harmon Courage

Search-and-rescue responders have powerful new ways of recovering from trauma.

by Christopher Tedeschi

The closures could make giving birth more dangerous in the United States.

by Dylan Scott

America’s 1.7 million incarcerated people have a constitutional right to medical treatment. During the pandemic, many of them say they didn’t get it in time.

by Victoria Law

This series is supported in part by the NIHCM Foundation.