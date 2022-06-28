The Aftermath

The doctors are not all right
Doctors need mental health support, but the medical profession often punishes them for getting it.
By Julia Belluz
America isn’t taking care of caregivers
48 million people provide unpaid care to their loved ones in the US. Here’s how to help them.
By Katherine Harmon Courage
They save skiers and hikers in the wilderness. Here’s how they think about resilience.
Search-and-rescue responders have powerful new ways of recovering from trauma.
by Christopher Tedeschi
Maternity wards are shuttering across the US during the pandemic
The closures could make giving birth more dangerous in the United States.
by Dylan Scott
Health care in jails and prisons is terrible. The pandemic made it even worse.
America’s 1.7 million incarcerated people have a constitutional right to medical treatment. During the pandemic, many of them say they didn’t get it in time.
by Victoria Law
