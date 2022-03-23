 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Why there’s no one inside this Spider-Man suit

CGI superheroes are more common than you think.

By Edward Vega

On June 9, 1995, Batman Forever introduced audiences to what was likely the first CGI stunt double.

In a few brief shots, a digital double leaped from tall buildings and swung on a grappling hook, and was used to convince viewers that Bruce Wayne was more “super” than the average man. Since then, superheroes and digidoubles have gone hand in hand. Protagonists in superhero films often wear masks or skin-tight bodysuits, which makes them perfect candidates for digital replacement; fabric is way easier to replicate digitally than skin.

Technology has only improved over the years, which means digidoubles are used for so much more than just “super” sequences. Today, digidoubles are used to give filmmakers and artists flexibility. Instead of being locked into what they’re able to shoot during principal photography, they can add and remove shots, completely change characters’ costumes, and rewrite the script if they need to — long after filming is over.

You can find this video and all of Vox’s videos on YouTube.

Will you support Vox’s explanatory journalism?

Millions turn to Vox to understand what’s happening in the news. Our mission has never been more vital than it is in this moment: to empower through understanding. Financial contributions from our readers are a critical part of supporting our resource-intensive work and help us keep our journalism free for all. Please consider making a contribution to Vox today.

Next Up In Video

The Latest

In defense of pre-K

By Kevin Carey

The GOP’s attacks on Ketanji Brown Jackson are nasty even by Republican standards

By Ian Millhiser

Congress’s epic pandemic funding failure

By Dylan Matthews

12 hours online and zero regrets: A day with the internet’s funniest meme curator

By Rebecca Jennings

One Good Thing: The messy, glorious music videos of Paul Thomas Anderson

By Alissa Wilkinson

Republicans made Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearing about Brett Kavanaugh

By Li Zhou