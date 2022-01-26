 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Stephen Breyer is retiring from the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court’s oldest member, and one of its three remaining liberals, is reportedly set to retire. 

Contributors: Li Zhou, Andrew Prokop, and Ian Millhiser

After nearly 28 years on the Supreme Court, Justice Stephen Breyer will retire, giving President Joe Biden his first opportunity to fill a seat on the nation’s highest court.

Breyer was a skilled dealmaker, and his tenure on the Supreme Court represented one of the few remaining bridges to an era when meaningful bipartisan consensus was possible and personal relationships could sometimes overcome the drive for partisan advantage.

With Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death in September 2020 — and her replacement with the conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett — Breyer leaves the Court with a 6-3 conservative majority, one that shows far less inclination toward compromise than the Court Breyer served on for most of his time as a justice.

Democrats control both the White House and a narrow majority in the Senate. This retirement is the party’s first real chance to fill a Supreme Court seat in more than a decade — and its first shot since Senate Republicans blocked President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland, from receiving a hearing in 2016.

4 Total Updates Since
Jan 26, 2022, 12:05pm EST
  • January 26

    Democrats have precedent for a speedy Supreme Court confirmation

    By Li Zhou

    What’s next in the Senate, now that Justice Stephen Breyer is stepping down.

  • January 26

    Stephen Breyer’s retirement puts the spotlight on Joe Manchin — again

    By Andrew Prokop

    The West Virginia senator has become even more important.

  • January 26

    Who is on Biden’s shortlist to replace retiring Justice Breyer?

    By Ian Millhiser

    Biden promised to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court. Now he has his chance.

  • January 26

    Retiring Justice Stephen Breyer’s nearly 28 years on the Supreme Court, explained

    By Ian Millhiser

    Breyer’s best work was often the work you never knew about.