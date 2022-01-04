 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2021, in 6 minutes

Year two of the coronavirus pandemic was filled with vaccines and variants, Summer Olympics, joys, and sorrows.

By Christophe Haubursin, Kimberly Mas, Bridgett Henwood, and Rajaa Elidrissi

2021 was a year like no other. The world got vaccinated, but not in equal measure. Coronavirus variants surged in every country. Hospitalization rates went up and down and up again. Year two of the pandemic brought serious challenges, but it also brought reunions with loved ones and a new sense of community.

Records were broken in the summer Olympics, NFTs went big, the Perseverance rover landed on Mars, TikTok trends kept us entertained, and Olivia Rodrigo dominated the music charts.

Extreme weather events and the effects of climate change continued to alter our landscape. We saw a coup in Myanmar, Haitian migrants stuck at the US-Mexico border, and same-sex marriage approved by Chile’s legislature.

In December, omicron became a dominant Covid-19 variant, and our vaccines are being put to the test. To revisit these events and everything in between, check out the video above.

To see more Vox videos, check out our YouTube page.

Will you support Vox’s explanatory journalism?

Millions turn to Vox to understand what’s happening in the news. Our mission has never been more vital than it is in this moment: to empower through understanding. Financial contributions from our readers are a critical part of supporting our resource-intensive work and help us keep our journalism free for all. Please consider making a contribution to Vox today to help us keep our work free for all.

Next Up In Video

The Latest

New year, New Dems?

By Li Zhou

The Golden Globes are this weekend, but they won’t be on TV

By Alissa Wilkinson
Play

Hog farming has a massive poop problem

By Laura Bult

The exhausting concept of the “2022 rebrand”

By Rebecca Jennings

Diet messaging is everywhere right now. Here’s how to tune it out.

By Casey Gueren

3 ways remote work could remake America

By Jerusalem Demsas

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Meat/Less

How to eat well and do good, in 5 emails.