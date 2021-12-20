 clock menu more-arrow no yes
COVID-19 Cases Surge Across The U.S., Leading To New Preventative Measures

How omicron could impact global progress to curb the pandemic

Omicron is more transmissible than previous Covid-19 variants. What is the plan to tackle it?

Contributors: Vox Staff

In countries like South Africa and the United Kingdom, the omicron variant has caused a serious spike in Covid-19 cases. Now the United States is seeing an increase in cases of its own, causing worry over how Americans will fare this winter with travel, holidays, and large gatherings looming.

“Omicron may still become a major threat to public health because what omicron [possibly] lacks in severity, it makes up in transmission,” writes Vox’s Umair Irfan.

Some data has shown omicron to pose a lower risk to vaccinated individuals, but it is still a health concern for the overall population. According to estimates from the UK, omicron is 20 to 50 percent more transmissible than other variants and has now been reported in more than 30 states in the US.

But the best defense against omicron is nothing new: vaccinations.

“The vaccines still provide strong protection against hospitalization, and if a vaccinated person does fall sick and needs hospital treatment, they usually have shorter stays. With a booster shot, experts expect that protection to hold up against omicron,” writes Vox’s Dylan Scott.

Other preventive steps like masking and social distancing are still worthwhile individual measures. On a larger scale, some places like California, New York, and Washington, DC, are reinstating indoor mask mandates to curb the spread.

While data on this variant continues to emerge — including which treatments might be effective against it — health experts remained concerned about how omicron’s transmission rates will impact the country’s hospitalizations and breakthrough infections.

To learn more about the omicron variant and the risk it poses in the US and abroad, keep up to date with this storystream.

15 Total Updates Since
Nov 27, 2021, 4:50pm EST
  • December 20

    6 epidemiologists on how omicron is — and isn’t — changing their holiday plans

    By Sigal Samuel

    You can modify your existing plans to make them safer.

  • December 20

    Omicron is here. What are your treatment options if you get Covid-19?

    By Kelsey Piper

    Covid-19 experts on which treatments hold up against omicron and which ones to ask a doctor about if you get sick.

  • December 19

    Why omicron could bring the deadliest phase in the pandemic yet

    By Umair Irfan

    The worst-case scenario with the new variant could be 20 percent more US Covid-19 deaths than last winter.

  • December 18

    You might get a breakthrough case of Covid-19 this winter. Here’s how to prepare.

    By Rachel Wilkerson Miller

    If you’re hoping for the best but still want to plan for the worst, there are things you can do now.

  • December 17

    Does it still make sense for vaccinated people with Covid-19 to isolate for 10 days?

    By Dylan Scott

    Omicron — and short-staffed hospitals — could force the US to rethink isolation rules.

  • December 16

    Omicron is coming and lockdowns aren’t coming back. So what can we do?

    By Dylan Scott

    There is no grand plan for stopping omicron — but that doesn’t mean we’re powerless.

  • December 15

    The good and bad news about the omicron variant

    By Umair Irfan

    Omicron may be less risky for each of us — but more risky for all of us.

  • December 13

    How to deal with (even more) Covid uncertainty

    By Allie Volpe

    If you’re struggling to "wait and see" how bad omicron might be, here are productive ways to cope.

  • December 9

    What South Africa is seeing in its omicron outbreak

    By Dylan Scott

    One of the country’s top health journalists on omicron, early case and hospitalization data, and the West’s travel bans.

  • December 2

    How to know if omicron is as scary as it seems

    By Dylan Scott

    These 5 leading indicators will help experts figure out how much of a threat omicron really is.

  • December 1

    To catch variants like omicron, the world needs to sequence way more virus genes

    By Umair Irfan

    Surveillance is dangerously inadequate in much of the world.

  • December 1

    Booster shots today could fight omicron tomorrow

    By Dylan Scott

    The CDC is encouraging Covid-19 booster shots now while we wait on more omicron variant data. Here’s why.

  • December 1

    How the faltering global vaccination effort paved the way for alarming variants

    By Kelsey Piper

    Omicron is the latest product of a global Covid-19 response that isn’t good enough.

  • November 29

    4 big questions about the new omicron variant

    By Dylan Scott

    How will we know if the omicron variant is actually a big deal?

  • November 27

    What you need to know about the omicron variant

    By Ellen Ioanes

    Omicron is the newest Covid-19 "variant of concern," according to the World Health Organization.

