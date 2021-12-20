How to eat less meat: A practical guide

There’s more awareness than ever about the problems associated with industrial meat production, from its contribution to climate change and pollution to the abysmal treatment of animals and workers in meatpacking plants.

Yet many people find the idea of going vegetarian or full-on vegan to be difficult, even unimaginable. Only 8 percent of US adults are vegetarian or vegan, and most don’t stick with it — one study found 84 percent of vegetarians or vegans abandon their diet at some point.

At the same time, nearly a quarter of Americans say they are trying to cut back on meat.

On January 3, Vox is launching Meat/Less, a 5-day e-course, to help you set an achievable goal to reduce your meat consumption and have an impact on climate change and animal welfare (and eat healthier to boot). We’ll send you one email a day that teaches you how to easily incorporate more plant-based foods into your diet, gives you evidence-based behavior strategies to make it last, and serves up plenty of food for thought on how our choices impact animals, our health, and the planet.

Want to get started? Sign up for Vox’s free Meat/Less e-course now.

The guide is written to help anyone on the less-meat spectrum, from aspiring flexitarians to full-on vegans. We’ll answer some of the most common questions about eating less meat:

What impact can one person really make?

If I am going to give up one type of meat, should I cut back on chicken or steak?

Where do vegetarians get their protein?

I’m terrible at making new habits stick … please help?

The newsletter, written by Vox Future Perfect staff writer Kenny Torrella, will give readers the practical tools to eat less meat and more plant-based foods, like tips on what to cook, where to shop and eat, and how to be healthy on a plant-based diet. But Kenny will also answer big questions around the impact of eating less meat, like whether our individual food choices actually make a difference for animal welfare and the climate, and what types of meat to reduce, depending on what you care most about.

Since 2020, Vox has significantly increased our coverage of industrialized animal farming and its effects on animal welfare, public health, and the environment thanks to a grant made possible by Animal Charity Evaluators in 2020, work that has ranged from a podcast miniseries, a video series, and stories on Future Perfect.

This limited-run e-course is a new product from Vox. We know our audience is looking for practical advice on how to live a better life in accordance with their values. We’re excited to be launching Meat/Less and look forward to hearing from readers about this course and what future ones we should offer.