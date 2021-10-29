 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The uphill battle facing the reconciliation bill

Biden revealed the details of his Build Back Better plan, but not all Democratic policymakers are sure to support it.

Contributors: Vox Staff

Democrats’ budget reconciliation bill was supposed to be an ambitious piece of progressive legislation that would be President Joe Biden’s signature legislative achievement. Democrats hoped to push the bill through while holding narrow 50-50 control of the Senate and a slim majority in the House. But as the bill continues its arduous journey forward, fewer of Democrats’ policy priorities are making the cut.

When President Biden unveiled the latest iteration of his Build Back Better agenda, coming in at $1.75 trillion, he touted funding for universal child care, $555 billion to address the climate crisis, and a surtax for the country’s wealthiest.

It could be transformative for large parts of American society. But some progressives are disappointed because the framework is drastically scaled down from the original $3.5 trillion spending bill, leaving out earlier promises for paid family leave, free community college, and expanded Medicare coverage.

Democrats’ hope is that that these updates will be an agreeable middle ground to get all 50 senators on board, including moderate Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), who have been holdouts on the bill so far.

But it’s also possible this framework ends up just “another attempt by Biden to put a stake in the ground while key divisions remain unresolved,” writes Vox staff.

And while senators deliberate on the final version of the plan, the timeline of when the House will vote on it, along with the bipartisan infrastructure bill, is its own issue.

Follow this storystream to stay updated on the reconciliation bill’s progress and Vox’s analysis of how these policies could impact you.

14 Total Updates Since
Oct 7, 2021, 9:00am EDT
  • October 29

    Biden’s $27 billion bet on forests

    By Benji Jones

    The president’s Build Back Better proposal could be a game changer for US forests.

  • October 29

    Cutting paid leave hurts low-wage workers the most

    By Li Zhou

    Just 8 percent of low-wage workers have access to paid family leave, compared to 20 percent of all workers.

  • October 28

    Are billionaires best at deciding what to do with money?

    By Emily Stewart

    Rich guys, unsurprisingly, not into taxes.

  • October 28

    The US is about to make the same pandemic preparedness mistake — again

    By Dylan Scott

    Democrats’ plans for public health funding fall far short of what experts say is necessary.

  • October 28

    What’s in — and what’s out of — Biden’s latest spending proposal

    By Li Zhou, Rebecca Leber, Dylan Scott, and Dylan Matthews

    The framework goes big on early childhood education and climate — while making drastic cuts elsewhere.

  • October 27

    Biden’s Plan B for the climate crisis, explained

    By Rebecca Leber

    It’s not too late for Democrats to go big on climate change. But it won’t be easy, and there’s no margin for error.

  • October 27

    Democrats may let the best weapon against child poverty fade away

    By Li Zhou

    The child tax credit accomplished in one month what other policies took a decade to achieve.

  • October 22

    What Democrats are still fighting over in the budget bill

    By Li Zhou

    Climate provisions and Medicare expansion are just a couple of the issues being debated.

  • October 21

    Democrats’ winnowing health care ambitions

    By Dylan Scott

    Fixing Obamacare is near the top of Democrats’ health care priorities, but other proposals may have to be cut.

  • October 20

    Democrats are setting up social policies for painful cliffs

    By Li Zhou

    They’re banking on the popularity of social programs to keep them from expiring.

  • October 16

    Joe Manchin won’t support a key climate program. Alternatives won’t be enough.

    By Ellen Ioanes

    The clean electricity program is "the backbone of the energy transition," experts say.

  • October 15

    The case against means testing  

    By Li Zhou

    Programs that use it can impose inordinate burdens on the people they’re trying to help.

  • October 13

    Can the US cut drug prices without sacrificing new cures?

    By Dylan Scott

    The big unanswered question at the heart of Democrats’ health care agenda.

  • October 7

    The US is closer than ever before to making major progress on the climate crisis

    By Rebecca Leber

    Democrats might never get another opportunity like this. The global climate certainly won’t.

