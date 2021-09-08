 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How video game rocks get made

How do you make video game rocks look real? Sometimes, it involves a trip out to the desert.

By Phil Edwards

In this video, Vox’s Phil Edwards interviews Galen Davis of Quixel at Epic Games. His job is as a game developer, but sometimes, he goes out into the desert to scan rocks.

This scanning process is a crucial new stage in making realistic 3D games today. Rather than modeling and texturing assets manually, designers often rely on scanned assets to make their games, movies, or other 3D productions look real. Quixel sent Davis to Moab, Utah, just to scan the exotic terrain there for use in the Unreal Engine video game.

There are other ways to get assets for 3D productions as well, from apps on your phone to the many different available marketplaces, which means photorealistic assets can be downloaded instead of created, allowing designers to save time and improve the quality of their work.

This process of photogrammetry isn’t just used for games, but in many different disciplines. For instance, you can browse and download the Smithsonian Museum’s collection of 3D objects, including the Apollo 11 command module.

You can find this video and all of Vox’s videos on YouTube.

Will you support Vox’s explanatory journalism?

Millions turn to Vox to understand what’s happening in the news. Our mission has never been more vital than it is in this moment: to empower through understanding. Financial contributions from our readers are a critical part of supporting our resource-intensive work and help us keep our journalism free for all. Please consider making a contribution to Vox today from as little as $3.

Next Up In Video

The Latest

Brazil escaped a January 6-style insurrection — for now 

By Jen Kirby

RSVP now for our live Q&A with Susanna Clarke

By Constance Grady

Medicare’s benefits are full of holes — and patients keep falling through

By Dylan Scott
Play

Why video game doors are so hard to get right

By Edward Vega
Play

Why some people think this photo of JFK’s killer is fake

By Coleman Lowndes

Michael K. Williams was more than just Omar from The Wire. He elevated Black identity onscreen.

By Aja Romano