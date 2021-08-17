 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What’s happening in Afghanistan?

Following Biden’s decision to remove the remainder of US troops from Afghanistan, the Taliban have quickly seized control of the country.

Nearly three months after President Joe Biden announced US troops would begin withdrawing from Afghanistan, the Taliban quickly began a takeover of provinces across the county, ultimately leading up to Kabul, the capital city.

This movement by the Islamist militant group is hardly a surprise to experts.

“Half of the country slipped out of the government’s control in the last three months, and it no longer had a buffer protecting those provincial capitals,” analyst Andrew Watkins told Vox’s Jen Kirby.

Since May, the local government had lost or abandoned more than 200 of the 400 districts in Afghanistan, leaving many of them to fall to Taliban control. Taliban fighters in remote villages and outposts have used misinformation campaigns and fear-mongering to scare away local residents and intimidate Afghan government officials. This, coupled with a political division over support of the group, has left Afghanistan’s government at a loss.

The Taliban swiftly acquired more territories, including important border cities and trade routes, and then took over major cities, including Kabul, which was the last government stronghold. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani fled the country after the Taliban reached Kabul.

“The Biden administration should have been able to foresee that pulling out of Afghanistan would create a power vacuum that would change the battlefield,” writes Nicole Narea.

  • August 19

    The dark irony of who TV news talks to about Afghanistan

    By Aaron Rupar

    Cable news is dominated by the same Afghanistan hawks who created this mess.

  • August 19

    The US needs to meet its moral obligation to Afghan refugees

    By Li Zhou

    Refugee policy after Vietnam’s communist takeover offers lessons.

  • August 19

    Will the Taliban roll back two decades of public health progress in Afghanistan?

    By Dylan Matthews

    Child and maternal mortality have fallen dramatically. Now what?

  • August 18

    How Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube are handling the Taliban

    By Shirin Ghaffary

    The world might accept the Taliban as a legitimate government. Will social media companies?

  • August 18

    Why Biden was so set on withdrawing from Afghanistan

    By Andrew Prokop

    Even in 2009, he didn’t believe the military had a strategy for victory.

  • August 17

    Who are the Taliban now?

    By Jen Kirby

    How the Islamic militant group has — and hasn’t — changed in 20 years.

  • August 17

    Biden had a chance to save allies in Afghanistan. He wasted it.

    By Nicole Narea

    It’s poor repayment for their years of service to the US government.

  • August 15

    The rapid fall of Afghanistan to Taliban forces, explained

    By Natasha Ishak

    The collapse was the result of a demoralized military, Afghan officers say.

  • August 11

    How is the Taliban gaining so fast in Afghanistan?

    By Jen Kirby

    An expert on the Taliban’s sweep and what it means for Afghanistan.

  • August 9

    Time is running out to save Afghans who helped US troops

    By Nicole Narea

    An 11th-hour scramble to evacuate Afghans is a crisis of the US’s own doing.

  • July 18

    The US steps up efforts to save Afghan allies as the Taliban continues an offensive

    By Cameron Peters

    "Operation Allies Refuge" will evacuate Afghans who helped American forces.

  • July 11

    What happens if the Taliban wins in Afghanistan?

    By Jen Kirby

    An expert on an unpredictable, uncertain future.