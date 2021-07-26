 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Why the 400m hurdles is one of the hardest Olympic races

Running the 400-meter hurdles requires strategic rhythm, but it’s over so quick you just might miss it.

By Kimberly Mas

There are few single events that demand as much skill as the 400-meter hurdle race. It’s not as simple as just running and jumping. Olympians need to have the speed of a 200-meter dash runner, the endurance of an 800-meter runner, an understanding of rhythm, and, of course, the ability to efficiently clear a hurdle.

Various techniques can make or break a race. For one, hurdlers don’t “jump” — they sprint right over the barrier. If you hurdle too high, you’re wasting time and energy; too low and you collide with a hurdle. Even if your technique over the hurdles is perfect, you can’t win if you don’t have the speed — but starting too fast could lead to burnout later in the race.

Former Olympic hurdler and (until very recently) world record-holder Kevin Young helps us break down the rhythm of the 400-meter hurdles.

You can find this video and all of Vox’s videos on YouTube.

Correction: Karsten Warholm broke Kevin Young’s record at a Diamond League meet in Oslo, Norway on July 1 — not at the Olympic trials.

Will you support Vox’s explanatory journalism?

Millions turn to Vox to understand what’s happening in the news. Our mission has never been more vital than it is in this moment: to empower through understanding. Financial contributions from our readers are a critical part of supporting our resource-intensive work and help us keep our journalism free for all. Please consider making a contribution to Vox today to help us keep our work free for all.

In This Stream

Tokyo Olympics

View all 15 stories

Next Up In Video

The Latest

The criminal complaint against Andrew Cuomo, briefly explained

By Ellen Ioanes

Why progressives still aren’t voting for the infrastructure bill 

By Li Zhou

The Supreme Court decides the religious right asked for too much

By Ian Millhiser

Spend November reading Such a Fun Age, a witty and biting social satire

By Constance Grady

Biden’s $27 billion bet on forests

By Benji Jones

The coup in Sudan, explained

By Jen Kirby

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for The Weeds

Get our essential policy newsletter delivered Fridays.