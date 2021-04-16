 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Vox is seven Help us celebrate seven years of Vox's mission to empower people through understanding, by making a $7 contribution today.

How slow jams took over the radio

Quiet Storm is a staple of late-night Black radio.

By Estelle Caswell

If you open up your preferred music streaming service and browse its library of curated playlists, you’re bound to find a slew of them labeled “Smooth R&B,” “Chill R&B,” “90s Slow Jams,” or even “Bedroom Jams.” The artists within those playlists might range from recent R&B powerhouse singers like H.E.R and SZA to classic mainstays like Roberta Flack and Anita Baker.

These playlists have gained massive followings over the past few years, but they aren’t a new innovation. In fact, they owe their success and sound to a 40-year-old staple of Black radio: Quiet Storm.

In the video above, I’m joined by ethnomusicologist Fredara Hadley, along with former and current radio hosts Angela Stribling, Al Wood, and John Monds, to explore the roots of this iconic late-night radio format. I’ve also channeled my inner radio host and made a Quiet Storm-inspired playlist of my own. It covers a half-century of sultry R&B ballads. You can check it out below.

Will you help us celebrate seven years of Vox?

Since Vox started in 2014, we’ve held tight to our mission: to make the most important issues clear and comprehensible, and empower you to shape the world in which you live. Where other news organizations focus on what just happened, we focus on the context. We’re committed to keeping our distinctive explanatory journalism free, but that work is expensive, and advertising alone won’t sustain our ambitions. Help us celebrate Vox, and support our unique mission, by making a $7 contribution today..

Next Up In Video

The Latest

Biden’s blunt opposition to marijuana legalization

By German Lopez

How to listen to all of Vox’s Earth Month podcasts

By Eliza Barclay and Lauren Katz

Cicada Brood X’s legacy: Bird babies and well-fertilized trees

By Benji Jones

Promising Young Woman’s explosive ending and Best Picture chances, explained

By Alissa Wilkinson, Constance Grady, and 2 more

America’s unique gun violence problem, explained in 16 maps and charts

By German Lopez

Filed under:

America’s gun problem, explained

The public and research support gun control. Here’s how it could help — and why it doesn’t pass.

By German Lopez