 clock menu more-arrow no yes

One Year Later

A collection of stories about the coronavirus pandemic — what we’ve been through and where we go from here.

Filed under:

Please stop romanticizing the pandemic

By Rebecca Jennings

One Year Later

A collection of stories about the coronavirus pandemic — what we’ve been through and where we go from here.

What you’re feeling is grief

By Nylah Burton

They shaved their heads for quarantine, and now they’re staying bald

By Luke Winkie

How boomers got so good at Zoom

By Alex Abad-Santos

Crowds might be anxiety-inducing after Covid-19. Here’s how to manage it.

By Melinda Fakuade

Posting less, posting more, and tired of it all

By Rani Molla

America’s Covid-19 deaths, explained in 8 charts and maps

By Youyou Zhou and Julia Belluz

What it’s like to die from Covid-19

By Katherine Harmon Courage

For many Americans, everything changed last March; that was when a national emergency was declared in response to what we were calling “the novel coronavirus” and when the first stay-at-home orders rolled out. Now it’s March again, a reality that is hard to process for many reasons, not least because time has ceased to make sense during the pandemic. We are also on the precipice of change once again, but the good kind, with the Covid-19 vaccine expected to be available to all adults in the US by spring’s end.

This month, Vox has put together a collection of stories meant to help us all understand what we’ve been through this past year and where we go from here. There are stories about loss, but also survival; stories about family, about neighborhoods, about work; stories about birthdays and movies and food delivery. We’ll be publishing new pieces throughout March, all of which you’ll be able to find here.

Cover Image: People light candles at a vigil for those who died due to the Covid-19 pandemic, in April 2020 in Queens, New York. (SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Start here
How boomers got so good at Zoom