 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

  • Stream
President Biden Receives Economic Briefing From Treasury Secretary

Third stimulus bill: The American Rescue Plan moves through Congress

Joe Biden’s stimulus bill — and $1,400 checks — are on their way. Here’s the latest news.

Contributors: Vox Staff

As America nears one year since Covid-19 pandemic-related shutdowns began, a third wave of stimulus support is on its way. The American Rescue Plan, an ambitious $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package first unveiled by President Biden in January 2020, is being ushered through Congress as a centerpiece of Biden’s first 100 days.

What’s in the stimulus bill? The package includes a third stimulus check for $1,400, expanded and extended unemployment insurance, and billions for schools, public health, and state and local government aid. And that’s not all.

Some 280 million people will be eligible for the third round of stimulus checks, according to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, and unlike previous direct payments, all dependents — including college students and some people with disabilities, not just children under 17 — will be eligible. Here’s how to check if you qualify for a third stimulus payment.

Between those checks, a child allowance program to help parents, an expansion of zero-premium health care coverage to low-income Americans, housing aid, and other aspects, it’s one of the most ambitious anti-poverty bills in decades.

Read more for the latest news and updates on the package:

30 Total Updates Since
Feb 3, 2021, 3:00pm EST
  • March 8

    When to expect your stimulus check, and other questions, answered

    By Cameron Peters

    Congress is about to pass a third stimulus package, including $1,400 direct payments.

  • March 8

    What the Covid-19 relief bill does for student loan forgiveness, explained

    By Emily Stewart

    Student loan forgiveness just got a big political boost in the stimulus package.

  • March 8

    The stimulus shows why the left should stop worrying and learn to love the suburban voter

    By Zack Beauchamp

    Contrary to the left’s fears, the road to redistribution runs through the suburbs.

  • March 6

    The Covid-19 stimulus bill, explained in 600 words

    By German Lopez

    Here’s what the bill tries to do — and what’s actually in it.

  • March 6

    5 winners and 3 losers in the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 stimulus bill

    By Emily Stewart, Ian Millhiser, Ella Nilsen, Andrew Prokop, Zack Beauchamp, and Dylan Scott

    Sen. Joe Manchin is a winner in the stimulus bill. Losers: deficit hawks, and people hoping for a $15 minimum wage.

  • March 6

    The Senate just passed the $1.9 trillion stimulus package. Here’s what’s in it.

    By Li Zhou and Emily Stewart

    The package includes funding for stimulus checks, vaccine distribution, and school reopenings.

  • March 6

    The last-minute federal unemployment insurance compromise, briefly explained

    By Cameron Peters

    Sen. Joe Manchin singlehandedly pared back federal unemployment benefits in the new Covid-19 relief package.

  • March 5

    What to watch for in the Senate’s grueling vote-a-rama 

    By Li Zhou

    The Senate is weighing in on the minimum wage and unemployment insurance as it holds these votes.

  • March 5

    A new Democratic plan to expand Medicaid hits a big snag: Republican governors

    By Dylan Scott

    The Covid-19 stimulus bill isn’t going to fix the Medicaid expansion gap.

  • March 5

    Senate Republicans are trying to drag out the stimulus process in the middle of a national emergency

    By Li Zhou

    Republicans are doing what they can to delay passage of the Covid-19 relief bill.

  • March 3

    Poll: People favor expansive Covid-19 relief over a targeted bipartisan package

    By Li Zhou

    Sixty-two percent of voters want Congress to pass the $1.9 trillion bill as soon as possible.

  • March 1

    Democrats’ remaining options for raising the minimum wage, explained

    By Li Zhou and Emily Stewart

    Democrats haven’t given up on increasing the minimum wage just yet.

  • March 1

    The debate over state and local aid in Biden’s stimulus bill, explained

    By Andrew Prokop

    Could some of that $350 billion be better spent elsewhere?

  • February 27

    The House passed Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package

    By Emily Stewart

    Democrats’ sweeping pandemic stimulus package now heads to the Senate.

  • February 24

    3 popular policies Democrats can use to fight climate change and boost the economy

    By Lili Pike

    Here’s how climate policy can double as economic stimulus.

  • February 23

    What Democrats can learn from Mitt Romney

    By Dylan Matthews

    The government shouldn’t just be generous. It should be simple too.

  • February 23

    The best stimulus idea Democrats are leaving on the table

    By Emily Stewart

    Pandemic relief should hinge on when the economy gets better, not an arbitrary date Congress picked for help to end.

  • February 18

    Is a supersized agenda the key to Democrats’ 2022 success — or their demise?

    By Andrew Prokop

    How can the party best limit backlash from voters?

  • February 17

    The Covid-19 relief bill is also an Obamacare expansion bill

    By Dylan Scott

    Millions of Americans could gain health coverage under the Democrats’ stimulus bill.

  • February 17

    The hidden holes in America’s social safety net

    By Harin Contractor, Jamil Poonja, and Faiz Shakir

    Too many Americans don’t receive benefits they qualify for due to a complex, outdated system.

  • February 16

    How Biden learned to go big

    By Emily Stewart and Ella Nilsen

    Democrats undershot it on the economy in 2009. They’re determined not to repeat that mistake.

  • February 12

    Why Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus proposal isn’t just a stimulus

    By German Lopez

    The proposal isn’t just about boosting the economy — it’s about helping people.

  • February 9

    The debate over who deserves a stimulus check, explained

    By Jerusalem Demsas

    One new proposal to limit the $1,400 stimulus checks could cut roughly 40 million Americans from eligibility.

  • February 8

    Biden doesn’t think the $15 minimum wage will make it into his stimulus bill

    By Ella Nilsen

    In a CBS interview, Biden acknowledged the final Covid-19 stimulus bill will look different from his opening bid.

  • February 8

    The risks of going too big on stimulus are real — but going too small could be riskier

    By Emily Stewart

    The debate over how big to go on the economic recovery, explained.