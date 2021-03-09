Third stimulus bill: The American Rescue Plan moves through Congress

Joe Biden’s stimulus bill — and $1,400 checks — are on their way. Here’s the latest news.

As America nears one year since Covid-19 pandemic-related shutdowns began, a third wave of stimulus support is on its way. The American Rescue Plan, an ambitious $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package first unveiled by President Biden in January 2020, is being ushered through Congress as a centerpiece of Biden’s first 100 days.

What’s in the stimulus bill? The package includes a third stimulus check for $1,400, expanded and extended unemployment insurance, and billions for schools, public health, and state and local government aid. And that’s not all.

Some 280 million people will be eligible for the third round of stimulus checks, according to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, and unlike previous direct payments, all dependents — including college students and some people with disabilities, not just children under 17 — will be eligible. Here’s how to check if you qualify for a third stimulus payment.

Between those checks, a child allowance program to help parents, an expansion of zero-premium health care coverage to low-income Americans, housing aid, and other aspects, it’s one of the most ambitious anti-poverty bills in decades.

Read more for the latest news and updates on the package: