 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Support our journalism Millions rely on Vox’s explainers to understand an increasingly chaotic world. Chip in as little as $3 to help keep Vox free for all.

The invention that fixed lighthouses

It wasn’t the light. It was the lens.

By Phil Edwards
The lens that saved lives.

The most important part of a lighthouse might be one of the beautiful tools hidden inside of it: the Fresnel lens, a breakthrough that changed seafaring and saved lives.

As the above video shows, these lenses satisfied a need for lighthouses that could shine farther and through dense layers of fog. The Fresnel lens, invented by Augustin-Jean Fresnel, helped do that by capturing all the light coming from a lamp, then magnifying and steering it in one direction. Suddenly, lighthouses became more useful and shipwrecks diminished.

Fresnel lenses are still in operation today. According to the US Lighthouse Society, more than 75 Fresnel lenses are in use in American lighthouses, and businesses such as Dan Spinella’s Artworks Florida craft replicas that capture the beauty — and functionality — of the 19th-century breakthrough.

Watch the video above to learn how these lenses work and how they saved lives.

Further reading:

Help keep Vox free for all.  Make a contribution today.

Next Up In Video

The Latest

3 ways Texas could avoid another electricity crisis

By Lili Pike

How bad is your state’s Covid-19 outbreak?

By German Lopez

“Seven minutes of terror”: Why Thursday’s Mars rover landing is so nerve-wracking

By Brian Resnick

Lent, explained

By Alissa Wilkinson

The hidden holes in America’s social safety net

By Harin Contractor, Jamil Poonja, and 1 more

It’s a Sin finds the joy the AIDS crisis took away

By Alex Abad-Santos