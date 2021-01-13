 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Inauguration Day 2021

Joe Biden will be sworn in as president and Kamala Harris as vice president on January 20, 2021.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be officially sworn in as president and vice president on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, in Washington, DC. But the inauguration will look very different from previous years, both because of concerns about large gathering due to the coronavirus pandemic and a significant increase in security presence in the aftermath of Trump supporters’ attack on the Capitol on January 6.

So what will Inauguration Day look like? In addition to the official swearing-in ceremony on the west side of the Capitol, the president-elect, first lady, vice president-elect, and second gentleman will participate in a “Pass in Review” with members of the military, according to the Presidential Inaugural Committee. The president-elect will also receive a presidential escort by members of the military to the White House. Finally, in place of a traditional parade, the committee will produce a virtual parade across America that will be televised.

You can watch the inauguration streaming online on Vox and elsewhere.

  • January 13

    Inauguration week could turn violent, so Airbnb canceled all DC reservations

    By Terry Nguyen

    Airbnb, HotelTonight, and some DC-area hotel properties are removing bookings the week of January 18, in response to federal warnings of potential unrest at the Capitol.

  • January 12

    What far-right extremists have planned for inauguration weekend

    By Anna North

    The FBI has been alerted of threats to "storm" government offices in every state.

  • January 12

    US military chiefs warn troops against “sedition and insurrection” before Biden inauguration

    By Alex Ward

    This is a remarkable statement by the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

  • January 11

    About half of Republicans don’t think Joe Biden should be sworn in as president

    By Li Zhou

    A new Vox/DFP poll finds that most Republicans are still questioning the election results.

  • January 11

    What we know about Biden’s inauguration plans

    By Nicole Narea

    This year will feature pared-down festivities and beefed-up security.

  • January 10

    Mike Pence will attend Biden’s inauguration. Trump will not.

    By Katelyn Burns

    Biden has said he would "be honored" to have Pence attend.

  • January 8

    President Trump won’t attend Joe Biden’s inauguration

    By Dylan Scott

    After the Capitol siege in his name, Trump says he’s skipping Biden’s inauguration.