We’re so excited to announce the launch of the Vox merch store. You can find the storefront here. From the much-requested Weeds mug to a Missing Chapter sticker and a Vox crewneck, we invite you to take a step further into the Vox family and proudly proclaim your status as a Vox fan to everyone you see — even if you’re limited to Zoom interactions.

The items you see in our store today are just the beginning. We’ll be adding more items next year, and we’d love to hear about the merchandise you’d like to see. Click here to submit your ideas and provide feedback.

We’ve partnered with DFTBA (“Don’t forget to be awesome”) because their company reflects similar values to our own. DFTBA works with suppliers to manufacture and ship merchandise. They source ethically, and the majority of our textile merchandise comes from Bella + Canvas because of their shipping, water savings, and energy savings practices.

This is a new venture for Vox, but something we’ve looked forward to sharing with our audience for a while now. Let us know how we’re doing with the form above, and please see below for a brief FAQ.

If I buy now, will my merch be here in time for the 2020 holidays?

Unfortunately, this is unlikely due to the pandemic’s impact on manufacturing and shipping. These processes have slowed down to protect warehouse workers and adhere to social distancing guidelines. It is another piece of our “new normal,” and we’re grateful to work with companies that value the health and safety of their workers and community.

Stickers may be processed faster than apparel. To ensure their arrival, you would need to purchase them in separate orders from other merchandise with longer production timelines, as all items in an order are shipped at one time, rather than incrementally.

Can I receive my order internationally?

Yes. DFTBA ships internationally via USPS. There are a few service disruptions, which you can see here.

I need a return, refund, or replacement. Who do I contact?

You’ll work with our friends at DFTBA for this. You can find that support page here.

How will I know about new merch launches?

You can sign up for new merchandise updates with DFTBA. The subscription form is found at the bottom of their website.