 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

  • Stream

Covid-19 vaccines: News and updates

Drug companies around the world are working to develop a vaccine for Covid-19.

Contributors: Vox Staff

Drug companies around the world are working to develop a vaccine for Covid-19. In mid-November, both Pfizer and BioNTech and Moderna, report that — based on early data — they have vaccines that are about 90 percent and 94 percent effective against Covid-19, respectively.

Even with this news, Vox’s Umair Irfan reports, many key steps remain before a vaccine is rolled out. First, the trials must be completed, the vaccines must be proven safe, and they need to get approved. Once that happens, a global supply chain, from the glass vials that hold the vaccine to the syringes used to inject them, needs to spool up to make huge quantities of the vaccines.

Manufacturers will also have to ensure that vaccines remain intact and under strict temperature controls from the factory to the hospitals and clinics where they will be used. The process of manufacturing, distributing, and administering a vaccine could take months.

And vaccine research doesn’t end once a vaccine gets approved. Researchers and companies will still have to track complications across millions of people and pay attention to how quickly immunity wanes.

It’s also important to remember that a vaccine is not enough on its own to end the pandemic. Measures like social distancing, good hygiene, and wearing face masks will remain essential to control the spread of Covid-19 until a vaccine is widely available. Public acceptance will also be a major issue, and health officials will have to overcome a wave of vaccine hesitancy.

(Photo credit: AFP/Getty Images)

129 Total Updates Since
Mar 27, 2020, 11:45am EDT
  • August 27

    The lab leak hypothesis — true or not — should teach us a lesson

    By Umair Irfan

    As Covid-19 continues to wreak havoc, humans still aren’t doing enough to prevent the next pandemic.

  • August 23

    What full FDA approval for Covid-19 vaccines really means

    By Umair Irfan

    The Pfizer/BioNTech shot got the green light from regulators — which could encourage some holdouts to get vaccinated.

  • August 20

    What we actually know about the vaccines and the delta variant

    By Dylan Scott

    Covid-19 vaccines still are effective in preventing hospitalization. But vaccinated people are more likely to get sick than before.

  • July 29

    The 4 main fault lines that divide the vaccinated and the unvaccinated

    By Umair Irfan

    Age, race, income, and, of course, politics.

  • July 15

    Some vaccinated people have gotten Covid-19. That’s no reason to panic.

    By Umair Irfan

    Keep an eye on breakthrough Covid-19 cases, but remember that they’re expected.

  • June 30

    How the delta variant is altering the course of the pandemic

    By Umair Irfan

    The delta variant has made Covid-19 more dangerous than ever for unvaccinated people.

  • June 14

    What the Novavax vaccine means for the global fight against Covid-19

    By Umair Irfan

    The biotech firm said its Covid-19 vaccine showed 90 percent efficacy in clinical trials. Thank moths.

  • May 21

    The CDC’s mask guidelines are scientifically sound — if you actually read them

    By Brian Resnick

    Why the CDC is so confident some people can go maskless.

  • May 20

    How to supercharge vaccine production for the next pandemic

    By Dylan Matthews

    To defeat the next pandemic, the world needs year-round facilities pumping out vaccines for threats old and new.

  • May 20

    Why Covax, the fund to vaccinate the world, is struggling

    By Sigal Samuel

    Covax wanted to send 2 billion doses worldwide this year. It’s 3.4 percent of the way there.

  • May 5

    Will Covid-19 vaccines protect you against variants? 9 questions about variants, answered.

    By Umair Irfan

    How coronavirus variants are affecting vaccines, treatments, and our attempts to return to normal.

  • May 5

    Anti-vaxxers aren’t the cause of America’s dropping vaccine rates

    By German Lopez

    This fact is crucial to getting the US’s vaccination campaign back on track.

  • April 29

    The world could be doing much more to help India

    By Jen Kirby and Umair Irfan

    Countries can’t go it alone in tackling Covid-19.

  • April 27

    3 reasons most public masking is still important — even if you’re vaccinated

    By Katherine Harmon Courage

    The CDC says we can now drop our masks outdoors in some cases. Experts explain where we still need to keep them on.

  • April 23

    Why the Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause was the right move

    By Umair Irfan

    The CDC and FDA on Friday accepted recommendations that Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccinations should resume, but with a warning.

  • April 15

    Why the Johnson & Johnson pause may not matter for America’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout

    By German Lopez

    America’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout is going so well it could fulfill demand by midsummer without Johnson & Johnson’s shot.

  • April 15

    Yes, you can be vaccinated and still get Covid-19. But don’t panic.

    By Brian Resnick

    We’re only talking about Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough infections because the pandemic is still raging.

  • April 14

    If you get an insurance bill for your Covid-19 vaccine, it’s a mistake

    By Dylan Scott

    Covid-19 vaccines are supposed to be free. Some people are getting bills anyway.

  • April 13

    Why Johnson & Johnson shots were paused — and why that’s so confusing

    By Umair Irfan

    The logic and challenge behind the FDA and CDC’s decision to temporarily halt the one-shot vaccine.

  • April 5

    Your post-vaccination travel questions, answered

    By Melinda Fakuade

    Can Americans travel right now? Kind of. Should Americans travel right now? That’s more complicated.

  • March 31

    When will teens and kids be able to get the Covid-19 vaccines?

    By Katherine Harmon Courage

    It may still be a while. Here’s what parents can do in the meantime while their kids aren’t vaccinated and others are.

  • March 31

    Everything you need to know about vaccine passports

    By Rebecca Heilweil

    The Biden administration says it’s leaving digital vaccination records up to states and the private sector.

  • March 30

    America is now on track to vaccinate all adults by July 4

    By German Lopez

    A new kind of Independence Day.

  • March 30

    The evidence that Covid-19 vaccines are safe and effective in pregnancy is growing

    By Katherine Harmon Courage

    Covid-19 shots during pregnancy might also pass on protection against the virus to babies.

  • March 25

    AstraZeneca’s absurd and unprecedented dispute with regulators, explained

    By Umair Irfan

    The company said its Covid-19 vaccine developed with Oxford had 76 percent efficacy in the US after a rare public rebuke from the NIH.