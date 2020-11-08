Can Trump steal the election?

In the days following Election Day, President Donald Trump threatened legal action in some of the battleground states among the last to count their ballots. It was all part of a campaign to cast doubt on the legality of mail-in ballots, which disproportionately favored President-elect Joe Biden.

The Trump campaign or Republican lawyers have filed lawsuits in the battleground states of Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Texas. Some call into question so few ballots that they pale in comparison to Biden’s lead in those states, while others are related to unsubstantiated claims of a lack of access for partisan poll watchers during the ballot-counting process. The lawsuits themselves are unlikely to alter the course of the election or reach the Supreme Court, like the case that halted a recount in the 2000 presidential race and resulted in the election of George W. Bush.

But one lawsuit in Pennsylvania sheds light on a potentially anti-democratic stance regarding the interpretation of future election laws, one that gives outsize power to both the Supreme Court and state legislatures. Watch the video above to learn more about the Trump campaign’s lawsuits and the future of the Supreme Court and election law.

