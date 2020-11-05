Trump and Biden are within less than 1 percentage point in Georgia. Vox has live results.

The results in Georgia are extremely close — with more returns coming in on Thursday.

As of 12 pm ET on Thursday, President Donald Trump has a 0.3 percentage point lead in the state, and is up by less than 15,000 votes. Trump won the state by about five points in 2016.

Georgia still has roughly 60,000 ballots that need to be counted, according to Gabriel Sterling, the state’s voting system implementation manager. “We appreciate fast, we more appreciate accuracy,” he said in a Thursday morning press conference. “I’m prayerful that we can get to a resolution by end of day today.” Nearly 99 percent of the expected vote has been tallied in the state, per Vox’s election partner Decision Desk.

Many of the remaining Georgia ballots are from the populous Fulton and Chatham counties — where Atlanta and Savannah are located, which could bode well for Biden given his strength in both places so far. Biden has so far seen solid support in these two counties, while Trump has performed well in other parts of the state including Cherokee, Forsyth, and Hall counties.

Another reason to believe the uncounted ballots might bear some good news for Biden is the fact that a majority of them are mail-in votes; ahead of Election Day, data showed Democrats were more likely than Republicans to use this voting method.

Georgia, like many other states, saw record-breaking early voting numbers this year, with about 3.9 million people casting their ballots early. Final results in Georgia could come as soon as Thursday, though Sterling signaled they could also take more time given how tight the presidential race is. Whoever wins the state will pick up 16 critical electoral votes.

