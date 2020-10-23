The technology that’s replacing the green screen

The green screen is a Hollywood staple. But should it be?

It’s easy to complain about overreliance on special effects, but for projects that require impossible-to-film environments or include incredibly expensive shots, how do you get the flexibility of green screens without the drawbacks? As the video above shows, there are solutions — and Charmaine Chan has worked on one of the possible options.

As a compositor for venerable visual-effects house Industrial Light and Magic (ILM), Chan has worked on films like The Last Jedi, assembling various digital elements into a beautiful, seamless image. Her job changed while working on The Mandalorian, one of the first shows to use ILM’s upgrade for the green screen: LED panels that use the same technology as video game engines to place a realistic-looking world behind the actors.

The result was a huge improvement, as green screens actually have a lot of drawbacks. Removing the green screen is never as quick as VFX artists would hope, and it also casts green light over the set and the actors. Even green-screen substitutes, like projecting an image onto a screen behind the actor, fail to dynamically respond to camera movements the way they would in the real world.

ILM’s solution fixes a lot of those problems. It also led to creative breakthroughs in which the old Hollywood order of making a TV show or movie — wherein VFX came last — was suddenly reversed. Now, artists like Charmaine work alongside actors, set designers, and other crew members during filming. That collaboration means this technology doesn’t just eliminate a screen — it eliminates a creative barrier.

Watch the video above to see how it happens.

You can find this video and all of Vox’s videos on YouTube.

Help keep Vox free for all

Millions turn to Vox each month to understand what’s happening in the news, from the coronavirus crisis to a racial reckoning to what is, quite possibly, the most consequential presidential election of our lifetimes. Our mission has never been more vital than it is in this moment: to empower you through understanding. But our distinctive brand of explanatory journalism takes resources. Even when the economy and the news advertising market recovers, your support will be a critical part of sustaining our resource-intensive work. If you have already contributed, thank you. If you haven’t, please consider helping everyone make sense of an increasingly chaotic world: Contribute today from as little as $3.