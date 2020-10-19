 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Vox Crossword

For the curious in all of us. Can you solve it?

By Vox Staff Updated

What’s a four-letter word for a berry often found in a bowl?

Welcome to Vox crosswords. New puzzles, designed to test your knowledge and relieve a little stress, come out Monday through Saturday. Make sure to bookmark this page to find new ones each day.

Puzzles are constructed by these great people, and edited by Vox staff.

This is a new feature for us: Are the puzzles too easy, or too hard? Have an idea for a theme? Spot a bug? Or if you just love our crosswords and want to make sure they stick around, email your feedback to crosswords@vox.com.

(Oh, and it’s acai.) Now, go play!

