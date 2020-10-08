No, the Regeneron drug Trump received is not a Covid-19 “cure”

A day after the Food and Drug Administration announced tougher measures for a coronavirus vaccine approval, dashing Trump’s hope of getting a vaccine out before the election, the president put out a video on Twitter suggesting he had changed course: a promise to bring the American people a Covid-19 “cure.”

Following his admission to the hospital Friday, “within a very short period of time, they gave me Regeneron... and it was, like, unbelievable. I felt good immediately,” Trump said in the video. The president then claimed “hundreds of thousands of doses” of the Regeneron drug were nearly ready, and that Americans could “get em and you’re going to get em free.”

“I call that a cure,” he added, saying it’s a “blessing from God” that he got infected with the virus.

A MESSAGE FROM THE PRESIDENT! pic.twitter.com/uhLIcknAjT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

Before we go any further, Regeneron is the name of a pharmaceutical company that manufactures one of the experimental treatments Trump got, not the name of the drug. The drug itself, REN-COV2, is an experimental “monoclonal antibody cocktail.”

In theory, the synthetic antibodies are supposed help patients mount an immune response early in their illness — slowing the virus from progressing into the cells and causing serious disease or death.

But the cocktail is still considered experimental because clinical trials are ongoing and it hasn’t been approved for market by the Food and Drug Administration. Trump was only able to access the treatment through FDA’s “compassionate use” provision, whereby unapproved drugs are administered to seriously ill patients who have no other treatment options on a case-by-case basis. (Whether Trump should have gotten the antibodies this way is a matter of ethical debate.)

All we know about its effectiveness comes from a September 29 Regeneron press release, as Vox’s Umair Irfan reported, about a multi-phase, randomized, double-blind clinical trial involving only 275 people.

While the company did report promising results — the treatment cut the viral load of Covid-19 patients who were not hospitalized, and reduced the time it took to resolve symptoms — these are very early, unvetted findings. They say nothing of whether the drug cut the risk of death or “cured” people.

“The sample size [of 275 patients] is pitiful,” David Nunan, a senior research fellow at the Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine at Oxford University, told Vox. “There’s going to be huge uncertainty and any of the differences we see in [the treatment group compared to the placebo group] are unlikely to be statistically significant — meaning they could just be chance effects.”

Data from the trial hasn’t yet been, of course, peer reviewed. And again, the trial isn’t even finished.

It’s the same story for another antibody therapy from the drug company Eli Lilly, which Trump also mentioned in the video. No published data. Just a press release.

There’s no way to evaluate the Regeneron treatment until the company publishes its data

Science by press release is not reliable science. Drug companies are notorious for exaggerating and skewing their early findings in public announcements to grab attention and boost investor interest.

“There’s a natural conflict of interest in people putting out the press release,” Nunan said. “Why wouldn’t they release something favorable [about] their treatment?”

Remember back to May, when Moderna — the company with a coronavirus vaccine that’s far along in clinical trials — put out a press release about promising phase 1 results. While it first caused the company’s stock valuation to swell, vaccine researchers pointed out in Stat that the information in the press release was way too preliminary and vague to gauge whether the vaccine was actually working.

Similarly, researchers at Oxford University were also criticized for announcing the results of their trials of dexamethasone via press release instead of a peer-reviewed paper or publishing their data. (Dexamethasone is a corticosteroid treatment for Covid-19 that Trump has also been given.)

The infectious disease doctors Vox spoke to about Trump’s treatment with the Regeneron cocktail were also leery of how little firm data there is about the drug.

“There’s a reason we’re not giving this to patients [yet],” said intensive care doctor Lakshman Swamy, who works with the Cambridge Health Alliance. “We don’t know enough about it.”

“This is very, very early data,” said Joshua Barocas, an assistant professor of medicine at Boston University and infectious disease physician at Boston Medical Center.

“The monoclonal antibody is just not tested,” Jen Manne-Goehler, an infectious diseases doctor at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, told Vox.

Plus, even if the experimental drug looks promising in early research, Swamy noted, “people said the same thing about hydroxychloroquine,” the malaria drug — also embraced by Trump — now known to be ineffective for Covid-19.

Trump’s single case is not enough to draw conclusions about the drug

As the Times’s Katie Thomas reports, Regeneron is now seeking FDA approval for its monoclonal antibody therapy, raising fears that Trump may pressure the FDA to approve the treatment in time for the election.

What drug regulators are supposed to do in this situation is wait for more carefully reported data on many patients to evaluate the treatment’s efficacy and safety. (The FDA did not respond to the Times’s request for comment.)

“We need people to be enrolled in trials,” Swamy said. “Whenever a high-profile case gets a therapy or doesn’t, the public is swayed based on what happens in that one case.”

The issue is that one case, no matter how high-profile, isn’t reliable evidence of a drug’s effects or safety. What’s more, the Trump case is probably not even representative. He got a higher dose of the antibodies than what’s being tested in the clinical trial. And although Trump pointed to the Regeneron treatment as the reason for his apparent turn around, we can’t be sure the cocktail made a difference in his case. He’s been on at least two other Covid-19 drugs, according to his doctors: One is the antiviral remdesivir, and the other is dexamethasone.

Nunan called it “massive confounding.” “You’ve got no idea as to which of those interventions if any were having an effect,” he said.

Leana Wen, an emergency physician and public health professor at George Washington University, told NPR, the president is likely “the only person in the world to have received this combination of treatments.”

For now, Trump is not out of the Covid-19 “red zone.” Around 7 to 10 days after symptom onset, even patients who appear to be stable can take a turn for the worse. (Trump reportedly started to experience symptoms last Thursday.) He may also still experience side effects from his multiple therapies.

If the Regeneron cocktail does make it through clinical trials and get approved, it may not be accessible to most Americans. Monoclonal antibodies tend to come with hefty price tags — and certainly aren’t “free” for all, as Trump has suggested. According to the Financial Times, the median price in the US for a year’s worth of this type of treatment ranges from $15,000 to $200,000.

Help keep Vox free for all

Millions turn to Vox each month to understand what’s happening in the news, from the coronavirus crisis to a racial reckoning to what is, quite possibly, the most consequential presidential election of our lifetimes. Our mission has never been more vital than it is in this moment: to empower you through understanding. But our distinctive brand of explanatory journalism takes resources. Even when the economy and the news advertising market recovers, your support will be a critical part of sustaining our resource-intensive work. If you have already contributed, thank you. If you haven’t, please consider helping everyone make sense of an increasingly chaotic world: Contribute today from as little as $3.