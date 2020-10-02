 clock menu more-arrow no yes
President Trump tests positive for the coronavirus

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for Covid-19, the White House announced early Friday morning.

Contributors: Vox Staff

The president tweeted that they will begin their “quarantine and recovery process immediately.” (For the record, the president and first lady are actually “isolating” since they’ve already been diagnosed; quarantining is when a person doesn’t know whether they’re positive.)

It was reported on Thursday evening that Hope Hicks, counselor to the president, had tested positive and was experiencing symptoms. Hicks has been traveling with Trump and other White House staff in recent days, including to the presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday and to Minnesota for a fundraiser and rally Wednesday.

The implications for the presidential campaign — and the country — are unclear at this point. What happens in the coming days and weeks depends on how serious a case the 74-year-old president has. Rallies are out for the foreseeable future, and it’s unclear whether the president will be able to attend the next debate on October 15.

Follow this stream for all of Vox’s latest updates on President Trump’s case of Covid-19.

Oct 2, 2020, 9:50am EDT
  • October 2

    By Andrew Prokop and Julia Belluz

    The president said he was beginning the "quarantine" process immediately.

  • October 2

    The future of the country hinges on Trump’s health — and we can’t trust he’s telling the truth

    By Zack Beauchamp

    Trump’s lies matter now more than ever.

  • October 2

    This is what Trump did in the days before his coronavirus test, in photos

    By Kainaz Amaria, Brian Resnick, and Aaron Rupar

    Before Trump tested positive, he came into contact with a lot of people.

  • October 2

    Trump’s coronavirus infection is an indictment of his approach to the pandemic

    By German Lopez

    The diagnosis is another reminder of his administration’s failure on Covid-19.

  • October 2

    The White House should now be ground zero for a huge contact tracing operation

    By Dylan Scott

    Contact tracing has been poor in the US. But Trump’s positive coronavirus test shows why it’s so important.

  • October 2

    How severe could Trump’s Covid-19 case be? Here are his risk factors — and advantages.

    By Julia Belluz

    While his age, sex, and weight may elevate his risk, his race and privilege may protect him.

  • October 2

    Read: Physician’s letter confirms President Trump and the first lady have tested positive for coronavirus

    By Umair Irfan

    White House physician Sean Conley wrote that Donald and Melania Trump are now isolating at home.