President Trump tests positive for the coronavirus

The White House announced early on Friday, October 2, that President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19.

The president tweeted that they will begin their “quarantine and recovery process immediately.” (For the record, the president and first lady are actually “isolating” since they’ve already been diagnosed; quarantining is when a person doesn’t know whether they’re positive.)

It was reported on Thursday evening that Hope Hicks, counselor to the president, had tested positive and was experiencing symptoms. Hicks has been traveling with Trump and other White House staff in recent days, including to the presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday and to Minnesota for a fundraiser and rally Wednesday.

The implications for the presidential campaign — and the country — are unclear at this point. What happens in the coming days and weeks depends on how serious a case the 74-year-old president has. Rallies are out for the foreseeable future, and it’s unclear whether the president will be able to attend the next debate on October 15.

Follow this stream for all of Vox’s latest updates on President Trump’s case of Covid-19.