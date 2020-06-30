Okay, Google, how do I listen to Vox?

Mixtapes forever changed how we listen to music. What if news got the same treatment? Enter “Your News Update,” a new way to listen to Vox podcasts on Google Assistant.

Starting now, you can hear quick daily updates from Today, Explained on Google smart speakers and Assistant-enabled devices, and there’s more on the way later this year from the Vox newsroom.

Here’s how it works: The Your News Update algorithm curates a selection of audio stories tailored to you. What you hear each day is ultimately determined by where you live, what you like, what you need to know that day, and the preferred sources you define in the Google Assistant app. By selecting Vox as a preferred news source, the Assistant will regularly surface stories from Vox in your update.

Your News Update is available on all Assistant-enabled devices, including smart speakers, phones, and tablets. Follow the steps below to select Vox as a preferred news source. To listen, simply say to your device, “Okay, Google, play my news update,” or, “Okay, Google, play me the news.”

How to make Vox a preferred news source

Download either the Google Assistant (free on Android or Apple) or the Google Home app (free on Android or Apple) on your phone or tablet.

For Google Assistant, open the app and tap the icon in the top right corner. Scroll down and select News. Make sure your News playlist format is set to Your News Update. Then search for Vox in the list of sources and tap the star so it turns blue.

For Google Home, open the app and tap the icon in the top right corner. Scroll down and select Assistant Settings > News. Make sure your News playlist format is set to Your News Update. Then search for Vox in the list of sources and tap the star so it turns blue.

Once you complete these steps, you’re ready to listen.

Start by telling your Google smart speaker, “Okay, Google, play my news update.” Move through your news feed by asking to “skip” or “play the next story” (but don’t forget to say “Okay, Google” first).

Tip: Shorter stories tend to play first; longer stories come later.

Prefer to listen on a phone or tablet? Open the Google Assistant or the Google Home app, then tap the microphone icon to ask for Your News Update. You can also tap the keyboard icon to type the request.

You can read more about Your News Update and learn more about how to listen to podcasts and news through the Google Assistant. And, of course, you can listen to Vox’s full slate of podcasts any time on your favorite device.

Support Vox’s explanatory journalism

Every day at Vox, we aim to answer your most important questions and provide you, and our audience around the world, with information that has the power to save lives. Our mission has never been more vital than it is in this moment: to empower you through understanding. Vox’s work is reaching more people than ever, but our distinctive brand of explanatory journalism takes resources — particularly during a pandemic and an economic downturn. Your financial contribution will not constitute a donation, but it will enable our staff to continue to offer free articles, videos, and podcasts at the quality and volume that this moment requires. Please consider making a contribution to Vox today.