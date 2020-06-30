 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Support our journalism Millions of readers rely on Vox’s free explanatory journalism to understand and navigate the coronavirus crisis. Support our work with a contribution now.

Okay, Google, how do I listen to Vox?

There’s a new way to listen to Vox stories and podcasts: “Your News Update” on the Google Assistant.

By Taylor Maycan
A Google Home device on a bedside table.
Hear quick daily updates from Vox by asking Google Assistant to “play my news update.”
Google

Mixtapes forever changed how we listen to music. What if news got the same treatment? Enter “Your News Update,” a new way to listen to Vox podcasts on Google Assistant.

Starting now, you can hear quick daily updates from Today, Explained on Google smart speakers and Assistant-enabled devices, and there’s more on the way later this year from the Vox newsroom.

Here’s how it works: The Your News Update algorithm curates a selection of audio stories tailored to you. What you hear each day is ultimately determined by where you live, what you like, what you need to know that day, and the preferred sources you define in the Google Assistant app. By selecting Vox as a preferred news source, the Assistant will regularly surface stories from Vox in your update.

Your News Update is available on all Assistant-enabled devices, including smart speakers, phones, and tablets. Follow the steps below to select Vox as a preferred news source. To listen, simply say to your device, “Okay, Google, play my news update,” or, “Okay, Google, play me the news.”

How to make Vox a preferred news source

Download either the Google Assistant (free on Android or Apple) or the Google Home app (free on Android or Apple) on your phone or tablet.

For Google Assistant, open the app and tap the icon in the top right corner. Scroll down and select News. Make sure your News playlist format is set to Your News Update. Then search for Vox in the list of sources and tap the star so it turns blue.

How to set Vox as a preferred source on the Google Assistant app. Taylor Maycan/Vox

For Google Home, open the app and tap the icon in the top right corner. Scroll down and select Assistant Settings > News. Make sure your News playlist format is set to Your News Update. Then search for Vox in the list of sources and tap the star so it turns blue.

How to set Vox as a preferred source for Your News Update on the Google Home app. Taylor Maycan/Vox

Once you complete these steps, you’re ready to listen.

Start by telling your Google smart speaker, “Okay, Google, play my news update.” Move through your news feed by asking to “skip” or “play the next story” (but don’t forget to say “Okay, Google” first).

Tip: Shorter stories tend to play first; longer stories come later.

Prefer to listen on a phone or tablet? Open the Google Assistant or the Google Home app, then tap the microphone icon to ask for Your News Update. You can also tap the keyboard icon to type the request.

How to listen to Your News Update on mobile on the Google Assistant app. Taylor Maycan/Vox

You can read more about Your News Update and learn more about how to listen to podcasts and news through the Google Assistant. And, of course, you can listen to Vox’s full slate of podcasts any time on your favorite device.

Support Vox’s explanatory journalism

Every day at Vox, we aim to answer your most important questions and provide you, and our audience around the world, with information that has the power to save lives. Our mission has never been more vital than it is in this moment: to empower you through understanding. Vox’s work is reaching more people than ever, but our distinctive brand of explanatory journalism takes resources — particularly during a pandemic and an economic downturn. Your financial contribution will not constitute a donation, but it will enable our staff to continue to offer free articles, videos, and podcasts at the quality and volume that this moment requires. Please consider making a contribution to Vox today.

Next Up In Podcasts

The Latest

Live results for the June 30 primaries

By Ella Nilsen, Cameron Peters, and 1 more

Beauty companies are changing skin-whitening products. But the damage of colorism runs deeper.

By Rachel Ramirez

The Supreme Court’s big decision on the separation of church and state, explained

By Ian Millhiser
Play

Why the US has so many Filipino nurses

By Christina Thornell

Amy McGrath just won her unexpectedly close Kentucky Senate primary

By Ella Nilsen
A counter showing police killings.
Play

Watch: A timeline of 1,944 Black Americans killed by police

By Laura Bult