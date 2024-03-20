 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
Kate Middleton is seen from behind in a royal blue dress and black feathered hat, her head turned slightly to her left, with other people seen in silhouette in front of her.

The Kate Middleton mystery, explained

Coverage, analysis, and updates of the royal family scandal.

Contributors: Constance Grady and Alex Abad-Santos

The world seems to be tuned into where exactly Princess Kate is. On March 18, 2024, after weeks of questions from the public, TMZ published footage of her walking out of a farm shop with Prince William. The appearance only fueled more speculation.

Kate was last seen in public on Christmas 2023. Then on January 17, Kensington Palace announced she’d be undergoing abdominal surgery and mentioned that she’d be “unlikely” to resume her public duties until Easter. Her absence from the public eye seemed out of character, especially with her longstanding role as a stalwart for the British royal family. Very quickly, concerns that her planned procedure had gone wrong turned into viral joke theories and conspiracies about her whereabouts. Then, in March, a poorly edited Mother’s Day photo circulated by Kensington Palace — and a subsequent “photo kill” from the Associated Press — turned the whole affair into an international news story.

As Vox’s Constance Grady writes, “This surreal saga is about more than any one illness, any one photograph, or even any one princess.” Follow along here for more coverage and analysis on this global phenomenon.

4 Total Updates Since
Mar 12, 2024, 3:15pm EDT
  • March 18

    Where is Kate Middleton?

    By Constance Grady

    Her disappearance from public view is getting weirder.

  • March 15

    3 reasons why Kate Middleton’s royal scandal got so out of control

    By Alex Abad-Santos

    We’ve been trained to think of the royal family as a machine. Kategate upended that narrative.

  • March 14

    Who is the British royal family willing to protect?

    By Constance Grady

    Kategate, briefly explained.

  • March 12

    Kate Middleton’s edited Mother’s Day photo, explained by an expert 

    By Alex Abad-Santos

    All the reasons the doctored image doesn’t make sense, and the absurd reason it does.

Sign up for the newsletter Today, Explained

Understand the world with a daily explainer plus the most compelling stories of the day.