 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Julia Longoria Joins Vox to Develop and Host New Podcast

Longoria has spent her career reporting, producing, and hosting some of the most critically acclaimed audio documentaries.

By Vox Communications

Vox editor-in-chief Swati Sharma and managing editor Natalie Jennings announced today that Julia Longoria is joining the site to develop and host a new seasonal podcast in collaboration with Future Perfect, its section which examines the big, complicated problems facing the world and the most effective ways to solve them. Longoria begins her role today, with the show expected to launch later this year.

“Julia is an incredible journalist who has hosted and produced some of our favorite podcasts tackling everything from the spread of misinformation online to how the Supreme Court makes decisions and shapes American lives,” says Sharma. “At Vox, we’re committed to empowering our audience to better understand the world around them, and we couldn’t think of a better voice for this show than Julia.”

Prior to joining Vox, Longoria produced, reported, and hosted some of the most critically acclaimed audio documentaries. She was host and managing editor of More Perfect, a Radiolab spinoff about the Supreme Court. She also co-created and hosted The Atlantic’s flagship weekly show The Experiment, which was named “Podcast of the Year” by Apple, and helped launch Rabbithole, a narrative series from the New York Times about what the internet is doing to us. Longoria began her career at local NPR stations in her hometown of Miami and in New York City, where she won an Edward Murrow Award for her team’s reporting and had her work featured on Planet Money, Marketplace and PRI’s The World.

Longoria will work closely with Katherine Wells, who is stepping into a new role as editor-at-large where she will oversee the development of this new series as well as Vox’s weekly show, The Weeds.

Will you help keep Vox free for all?

At Vox, we believe that clarity is power, and that power shouldn’t only be available to those who can afford to pay. That’s why we keep our work free. Millions rely on Vox’s clear, high-quality journalism to understand the forces shaping today’s world. Support our mission and help keep Vox free for all by making a financial contribution to Vox today.

Yes, I'll give $5/month

Next Up In The Latest

The Latest

Giant worms, dour nuns, and Timothée Chalamet: The world of Dune, briefly explained

By Patrick Reis and Caroline Houck

America has a good model for how to handle immigration: America

By Abdallah Fayyad

Driving at ridiculous speeds should be physically impossible

By David Zipper

More than 100 Palestinians were killed trying to get aid

By Ellen Ioanes
Play

Space trash lasers, explained

By Coleman Lowndes

Dune: Part 2 explained, for someone who has no idea what Dune is

By Alex Abad-Santos and Patrick Reis

Sign up for the newsletter Today, Explained

Understand the world with a daily explainer plus the most compelling stories of the day.