Julia Longoria Joins Vox to Develop and Host New Podcast

Vox editor-in-chief Swati Sharma and managing editor Natalie Jennings announced today that Julia Longoria is joining the site to develop and host a new seasonal podcast in collaboration with Future Perfect, its section which examines the big, complicated problems facing the world and the most effective ways to solve them. Longoria begins her role today, with the show expected to launch later this year.

“Julia is an incredible journalist who has hosted and produced some of our favorite podcasts tackling everything from the spread of misinformation online to how the Supreme Court makes decisions and shapes American lives,” says Sharma. “At Vox, we’re committed to empowering our audience to better understand the world around them, and we couldn’t think of a better voice for this show than Julia.”

Prior to joining Vox, Longoria produced, reported, and hosted some of the most critically acclaimed audio documentaries. She was host and managing editor of More Perfect, a Radiolab spinoff about the Supreme Court. She also co-created and hosted The Atlantic’s flagship weekly show The Experiment, which was named “Podcast of the Year” by Apple, and helped launch Rabbithole, a narrative series from the New York Times about what the internet is doing to us. Longoria began her career at local NPR stations in her hometown of Miami and in New York City, where she won an Edward Murrow Award for her team’s reporting and had her work featured on Planet Money, Marketplace and PRI’s The World.

Longoria will work closely with Katherine Wells, who is stepping into a new role as editor-at-large where she will oversee the development of this new series as well as Vox’s weekly show, The Weeds.