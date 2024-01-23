Voters in New Hampshire head to the polls on Tuesday, January 23, to vote in the Republican and Democratic presidential primary, the first of the 2024 presidential election cycle.

The Republican primary is a two-person battle between former President Donald Trump and his former US ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dropped out of the race. Trump notched a resounding victory in the Iowa caucuses, but polls suggest his lead in the Granite State has been significantly smaller. If Trump wins New Hampshire overwhelmingly, it’ll be a strong signal that Haley, the last challenger standing, has failed as well and that he’ll win the GOP nomination easily.

On the Democratic side, President Joe Biden won’t appear on the ballot, though some supporters have mounted a write-in campaign. The Democratic National Committee has stripped the state of its delegates, turning the primary into something of a beauty contest whose significance will be measured in, for lack of a better term, vibes. That hasn’t stopped Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota from mounting a quixotic challenge.

Most polls close at 7 p.m. Eastern. Follow here for the latest news, explainers, and analysis, and if you’ve got questions, submit them here. We’ll do our best to answer them in an upcoming story.