Trump supporters hold signs during the primary outside a polling site at the Winnacunnet High School in Hampton, New Hampshire, on January 23, 2024.

The 2024 New Hampshire primary is underway. Here’s the latest.

The latest news, analysis, and explainers coming out of the New Hampshire GOP primary.

Contributors: Vox Staff

Voters in New Hampshire head to the polls on Tuesday, January 23, to vote in the Republican and Democratic presidential primary, the first of the 2024 presidential election cycle.

The Republican primary is a two-person battle between former President Donald Trump and his former US ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dropped out of the race. Trump notched a resounding victory in the Iowa caucuses, but polls suggest his lead in the Granite State has been significantly smaller. If Trump wins New Hampshire overwhelmingly, it’ll be a strong signal that Haley, the last challenger standing, has failed as well and that he’ll win the GOP nomination easily.

On the Democratic side, President Joe Biden won’t appear on the ballot, though some supporters have mounted a write-in campaign. The Democratic National Committee has stripped the state of its delegates, turning the primary into something of a beauty contest whose significance will be measured in, for lack of a better term, vibes. That hasn’t stopped Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota from mounting a quixotic challenge.

Most polls close at 7 p.m. Eastern. Follow here for the latest news, explainers, and analysis, and if you’ve got questions, submit them here. We’ll do our best to answer them in an upcoming story.

Jan 17, 2024, 9:20am EST
  • January 23

    How a Haley presidency would be better — and worse — than Trump

    By Andrew Prokop

    Trump has more extreme plans for democracy and the power of the presidency. But on foreign policy, things get more complicated.

  • January 22

    Is Nikki Haley a moderate or a conservative? Yes.

    By Zack Beauchamp

    She’s a down-the-line conservative on almost every issue — except for one really important one.

  • January 21

    What the conspiracy theory about Nikki Haley’s citizenship is really about

    By Abdallah Fayyad

    Why is Donald Trump so fixated on birthright citizenship?

  • January 17

    New Hampshire’s messy Democratic primary, explained

    By Ben Jacobs

    Dean Phillips is trying to crash Joe Biden’s party. He picked a strange, strange place to start.