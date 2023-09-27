 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
The second GOP debate: September 27, 2023

Contributors: Vox Staff

The Republican Party is holding its second presidential debate on Wednesday, September 27, at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

The GOP primary race is crowded, with 13 declared candidates vying for the chance to challenge President Joe Biden in 2024. As many as seven of the declared candidates met the standards to participate in Wednesday’s debate: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

The party’s frontrunner, former President Donald Trump, who skipped the first GOP debate, is also opting out of the second in favor of counterprogramming. He is set to travel to Detroit, Michigan, to deliver a prime-time speech to striking auto workers.

The two-hour debate will be hosted by Fox Business, in partnership with Univision and Rumble. Fox Business’s Stuart Varney, Fox News’s Dana Perino, and Univision’s Ilia Calderón will moderate. It is set to air from 9 to 11 pm ET. Follow here for the latest news and updates.

4 Total Updates Since
Aug 24, 2023, 1:11am EDT
  • September 27

    The Republican debate is fake

    By Zack Beauchamp

    With Trump dominating the GOP primary, the debate is a cosplay of a competitive election — and a distraction from an ugly truth.

  • August 29

    Who is running for president in 2024? Meet the GOP candidates

    By Nicole Narea and Li Zhou

    The GOP field is growing slightly less crowded as Trump maintains his dominance.

  • August 24

    The first GOP debate reveals a disturbing level of climate change denial

    By Rebecca Leber

    The party’s tactics to deny and deflect reality are more polarizing than ever.

  • August 24

    2 winners and 3 losers from the first Republican debate

    By Christian Paz

    Without Donald Trump onstage, the other Republicans seeking the nomination scrambled (and struggled) to stand out.

