The Republican Party is holding its second presidential debate on Wednesday, September 27, at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

The GOP primary race is crowded, with 13 declared candidates vying for the chance to challenge President Joe Biden in 2024. As many as seven of the declared candidates met the standards to participate in Wednesday’s debate: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

The party’s frontrunner, former President Donald Trump, who skipped the first GOP debate, is also opting out of the second in favor of counterprogramming. He is set to travel to Detroit, Michigan, to deliver a prime-time speech to striking auto workers.

The two-hour debate will be hosted by Fox Business, in partnership with Univision and Rumble. Fox Business’s Stuart Varney, Fox News’s Dana Perino, and Univision’s Ilia Calderón will moderate. It is set to air from 9 to 11 pm ET. Follow here for the latest news and updates.