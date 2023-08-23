 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Filed under:

  • Stream
A photo collage features images of the eight GOP candidates who will appear at the first Republican presidential debate.

The first GOP debate: August 23, 2023

Contributors: Li Zhou, Nicole Narea, and Christian Paz

The Republican Party is set to hold its first presidential debate on Wednesday, August 23, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The GOP primary race is crowded, with 14 declared candidates vying for the chance to challenge President Joe Biden in 2024. As many as 11 of the declared candidates have met the standards to participate in Wednesday’s debate, with some using wild gimmicks to qualify, though the Republican National Committee has only confirmed eight participants: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

The party’s frontrunner, former President Donald Trump, has opted out in favor of counter-programming: He’s giving an interview to Tucker Carlson.

The two-hour event will be hosted by Fox News, with anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum moderating. It is set to air from 9 to 11 pm ET. Follow here for the latest news and updates.

4 Total Updates Since
Jul 18, 2023, 2:50pm EDT
  • August 23

    Everything to know about the first Republican presidential debate

    By Li Zhou

    Trump won’t be in attendance, raising questions about how other candidates will try to seize their moment.

  • August 23

    Who is running for president in 2024? Meet the GOP candidates

    By Nicole Narea and Li Zhou

    The GOP field is as crowded as ever ahead of the first Republican debate.

  • August 22

    All the candidates onstage for the first GOP debate, explained

    By Christian Paz

    Trump won’t be onstage, but there will surely be a show put on.

  • July 18

    The wild gimmicks Republicans are trying to get on the debate stage

    By Li Zhou

    It’s everything from gift cards to a sweepstakes for Messi soccer tickets.

