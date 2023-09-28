 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A white traffic barrier with large red capital letters reading “Stop” is seen with the dome of the US Capitol rising above it.

The US government could shut down October 1. Here’s what you need to know.

Contributors: Li Zhou and Madeline Marshall

The US government will shut down at 12:01 am ET on Sunday, October 1, 2023, if Congress doesn’t pass a short-term bill to keep the government funded while negotiations on spending for the next year continue.

The threat of a shutdown appears to loom over Congress every year. In fact, we previously explained why the government is so susceptible to this frustrating scenario here, as well as in this video, if you prefer to get your news in that way. Spoiler alert: It goes back to the Constitution and how the federal government funds its agencies.

This year, the main hold-up is House Republicans in-fighting. Congress doesn’t have time to pass full-year bills to keep the government open, so it’s looking at a short-term funding bill, also known as a continuing resolution (CR), in the interim. The latter is usually used to buy lawmakers time to reach agreement while avoiding a shutdown. The problem is the GOP conference is split on what should be in the short-term bill — and if there should be a short-term bill at all.

A shutdown would have widespread effects on government services. It would result in hundreds of thousands of federal employees being furloughed, the closure of important facilities like immigration courts, and potential staffing shortages in fields like air traffic control. Some agencies and programs, like the US Department of Agriculture’s SNAP food program, have enough money to keep operating for a few weeks past the shutdown date, but warn they’ll run out of cash shortly after.

Follow here for the latest news, explainers, and analysis on a potential government shutdown.

5 Total Updates Since
Nov 29, 2021, 6:25pm EST
  • September 28

    Everything you need to know about government shutdowns

    By Li Zhou

    What is — and isn’t — closed during a government shutdown.

  • September 26

    The Republican vs. Republican feud behind the government shutdown fight, explained

    By Li Zhou

    A rundown on the factions involved in the disarray.

  • September 11

    Republicans might shut down the government... again

    By Li Zhou

    Conservatives have threatened to oppose a funding bill if their demands aren’t met.

  • December 13, 2022

    Why the government is constantly on the verge of shutting down

    By Li Zhou

    The threat of a shutdown seems to crop up every year.

  • November 29, 2021

    Why the US government is always shutting down

    By Madeline Marshall

    How the US can shut down but other countries can’t.

