Vox Launches The United States of Florida

Florida is often seen as an exceptional anomaly, situated at the southernmost tip of the nation, characterized by its pronounced idiosyncrasies and seemingly detached from the broader tapestry of American life. Vox’s “The United States of Florida” package seeks to examine how in reality, the state plays a pivotal role as a vanguard for transformative social, political, and environmental shifts within the United States.

Vox’s reporters embarked on an in-depth exploration of the state of Florida, analyzing its prominence within the national consciousness and its function as a microcosm reflective of the wider American landscape.

The package features the following stories:

explores the influx of people relocating to the Sunshine State, even amidst the turbulent seas of political uncertainty; Nicole Narea delves into the historical tapestry that has made Florida as a red state, one that is now at the forefront of national political discourse, and outlines why it is poised to remain so;

questions the wisdom of Miami’s continued efforts to expand its skyline in the face of the ever-encroaching threat of climate change; Whizy Kim provides readers with a series of illuminating visualizations and charts that highlight the vast economic landscape of Disney World, from the intricacies of its operational costs to the fluctuations in attendance fees;

unravels the intricate fabric of nonnative wildlife that have, against the odds, established themselves in the Floridian habitat, albeit to the detriment of indigenous ecosystems; Emily Stewart’s narrative peels back the layers surrounding the enigmatic supermarket giant, Publix, unveiling its remarkable ability to remain steadfastly apolitical in the midst of Florida’s politically charged atmosphere, and;

Kristen Arnett interviews a third-generation Floridian, offering reflections on the state's unwelcome yet iconic figure, the infamous "Florida Man."

Read more about the package and all of the pieces here.