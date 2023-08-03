Trump investigations: Federal Jan. 6 and 2020 election case

Former President Donald Trump is expected to be arraigned at a federal courthouse in Washington, DC, on Thursday on charges related to his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election on and in the lead-up to the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol.

Trump was charged on August 1 by the Justice Department with four felony counts: two counts of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding (maximum prison sentence of 20 years each); one count of conspiracy against the right to vote (10 years); and one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States (five years).

Trump is expected to plead not guilty to the charges given that his lawyers have already publicly argued that his false statements about the 2020 election constituted First Amendment-protected speech.

The former president has been charged in two other cases. In New York, he faces charges of 34 counts of falsifying business documents. In Florida, he faces 40 counts related to alleged mishandling of classified documents.

