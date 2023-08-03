Trump investigations: The classified documents case

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to go on trial on May 20, 2024, facing charges of illegally storing hundreds of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, and obstructing the government’s efforts to retrieve them. One of his aides and so-called body man, Walt Nauta, was also named in the indictment.

On June 8, a federal grand jury indicted Trump on 37 counts. On July 27, three more charges against Trump were added in a superseding indictment. Prosecutors also unsealed charges against Carlos De Oliveira, a maintenance worker at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump faces 32 counts of violating the Espionage Act through “willful retention” of national defense information (each count carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years); six counts of obstructing the investigation (20 years); and two counts of making false statements (5 years).

Trump and Nauta have pleaded not guilty to the charges. De Oliveira is set to be arraigned on August 10.

The former president has been charged in two other cases. In New York, he faces charges of 34 counts of falsifying business documents. In Washington, DC, he faces four counts related to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

