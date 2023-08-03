 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Trump investigations: The classified documents case

Contributors: Nicole Narea, Li Zhou, and Andrew Prokop

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to go on trial on May 20, 2024, facing charges of illegally storing hundreds of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, and obstructing the government’s efforts to retrieve them. One of his aides and so-called body man, Walt Nauta, was also named in the indictment.

On June 8, a federal grand jury indicted Trump on 37 counts. On July 27, three more charges against Trump were added in a superseding indictment. Prosecutors also unsealed charges against Carlos De Oliveira, a maintenance worker at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump faces 32 counts of violating the Espionage Act through “willful retention” of national defense information (each count carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years); six counts of obstructing the investigation (20 years); and two counts of making false statements (5 years).

Trump and Nauta have pleaded not guilty to the charges. De Oliveira is set to be arraigned on August 10.

The former president has been charged in two other cases. In New York, he faces charges of 34 counts of falsifying business documents. In Washington, DC, he faces four counts related to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Follow here for the latest news, analysis, and updates.

  • July 6

    4 revelations from the latest unsealed records in the Trump classified documents case

    By Nicole Narea

    Security footage, unwitting lawyers, and more details in the Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit reveal how prosecutors built their case against Trump.

  • June 14

    Why the Biden, Clinton, and Pence document cases don’t compare to Trump’s

    By Nicole Narea

    Trump claims he’s the victim of a double standard. But the allegations in the indictment put him in a league of his own.

  • June 13

    What to know following Trump’s arrest in classified documents probe

    By Nicole Narea and Li Zhou

    Trump was arraigned Tuesday and faced the latest criminal charges against him in the classified documents case.

  • June 9

    The detailed, damning new Trump indictment, explained

    By Andrew Prokop

    The allegations are that Trump deceived his own attorneys and the government to try and hold on to documents including defense, nuclear, and military secrets.

  • June 8

    Trump says he’s been indicted again: The Mar-a-Lago classified documents case, explained

    By Andrew Prokop

    Here’s the background on the investigation that just led to the former president’s second indictment.

