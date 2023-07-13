 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Hollywood actors’ and writers’ strike: News and updates

Contributors: Alissa Wilkinson and Laura Bult

Hollywood is in the midst of a double strike as SAG-AFTRA (the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) voted on July 13 to approve a strike. They join the WGA (Writers Guild of America), which has been on strike since May 2.

What SAG-AFTRA wants is similar to what the WGA wants, most of which is driven by technology and changes in distribution. With less work on each job, due to shorter TV season length, and larger gaps between jobs, it’s harder for actors and writers to make a steady living. Compensation hasn’t kept pace with the shift or with corporate revenue and executive compensation, and the guilds are asking for a raise.

There’s also a looming concern over the role of AI in Hollywood. That’s not just some buzzy tech idea. It’s a threat to working actors’ and writers’ livelihood, and one that could in the end be a much bigger problem than everyone may anticipate.

The impact of the double strike is likely to have profound economic consequences. The WGA’s picket lines have already managed to shut down most productions in New York and Los Angeles and across the country as crew members refuse to cross picket lines.

Follow Vox for the latest news and updates as this story develops.

May 2, 2023, 9:31am EDT
  • July 13

    Hollywood’s writers are on strike. Here’s why that matters.

    By Alissa Wilkinson

    It’s been 15 years since the last WGA strike, and the stakes are far greater.

  • July 13

    Hollywood’s historic double strike, explained

    By Alissa Wilkinson

    SAG-AFTRA now joins the WGA on the picket line. What does that mean for viewers?

  • June 30

    Hollywood is staring down the barrel of a double strike

    By Alissa Wilkinson

    What happens if everybody walks off the job?

  • June 7

    How streaming caused the TV writers strike

    By Laura Bult

    The way scripted television gets made today has transformed the careers of writers.

  • May 2

    AI should scare Hollywood writers — and everyone else

    By Alissa Wilkinson

    Artificial intelligence could be the most important part of a writers strike, for reasons bigger than show business.