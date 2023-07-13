Hollywood actors’ and writers’ strike: News and updates

Hollywood is in the midst of a double strike as SAG-AFTRA (the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) voted on July 13 to approve a strike. They join the WGA (Writers Guild of America), which has been on strike since May 2.

What SAG-AFTRA wants is similar to what the WGA wants, most of which is driven by technology and changes in distribution. With less work on each job, due to shorter TV season length, and larger gaps between jobs, it’s harder for actors and writers to make a steady living. Compensation hasn’t kept pace with the shift or with corporate revenue and executive compensation, and the guilds are asking for a raise.

There’s also a looming concern over the role of AI in Hollywood. That’s not just some buzzy tech idea. It’s a threat to working actors’ and writers’ livelihood, and one that could in the end be a much bigger problem than everyone may anticipate.

The impact of the double strike is likely to have profound economic consequences. The WGA’s picket lines have already managed to shut down most productions in New York and Los Angeles and across the country as crew members refuse to cross picket lines.

