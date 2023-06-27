 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Vox Announces New Hires, Deepening of Climate Reporting

Paige Blankenbuehler, Sarah Schweppe, and Paige Vickers join Vox.

By Vox Communications
A Vox logo, with a black letter V on a bright yellow background.
Sarah Schweppe, courtesy of Sarah Schweppe Paige Vickers, courtesy of Leigh Metzler Paige Blankenbuehler, courtesy of Shannon Mullane

Managing editors Natalie Jennings and Nisha Chittal welcome three new hires to Vox: Paige Blankenbuehler as climate editor, Sarah Schweppe as deputy style and standards editor, and Paige Vickers as art director.

As climate editor, Blankenbuehler will lead a team of reporters working to cover the climate crisis with an emphasis on adaptation, accountability, and consequences. Blankenbuehler comes to Vox from High Country News, where she is a senior editor overseeing the magazine’s intersectional coverage of the environment, climate change, and Western communities. She also spearheaded collaborations with esteemed outlets such as Capital B News and the Center for Public Integrity. Blankenbuehler’s work has been recognized by several awards, including the National Magazine Awards.

“Paige’s hire marks an exciting milestone for the company’s dedicated climate change coverage. She has a decade of experience at High Country News and brings unparalleled insight into society’s intricate relationship with the natural world, the biodiversity crisis, and the front-line communities affected by the energy transition in the western United States,” says Jennings. “Vox’s readers can look forward to even more comprehensive coverage of climate-related topics and their profound impact on various aspects of our lives and future.”

In addition, Sarah Schweppe assumes the role of deputy style and standards editor at Vox, contributing her expertise to elevate the brand’s editorial standards and promote inclusivity in language and image choices. Previously, Schweppe served as a senior copy editor for BuzzFeed News.

“Sarah’s commitment to sensitivity and inclusivity shone through her work at BuzzFeed News and on the Quibbles & Bits language newsletter. She’s also an expert in the style & standards space who teaches a course on Mastering English Grammar at NYU’s School of Professional Studies,” says Chittal. “Sarah’s attention to detail and passion for maintaining editorial excellence make her an invaluable addition to Vox’s style and standards team.”

As art director, Paige Vickers will provide guidance on visuals, curate freelance illustrations, and ensure the creation of visually captivating packages. Prior to joining Vox, Vickers collaborated with Momofuku, Grove Atlantic, the New York Times, NBC News, NPR, Penguin Random House, BuzzFeed News, and the New Yorker, among others.

“Paige is known for her eye for illustrations and visual elements that can bring important stories to life,” says Jennings. “Having her lead our visuals efforts will enhance the reader experience for Vox’s audience and allow them to engage even more deeply with our coverage.”

