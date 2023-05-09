 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What you need to know about the debt ceiling crisis

The White House and Congressional Republicans are at a standoff over how to raise or suspend the debt ceiling, which caps the total amount of money that the US can borrow to fund the federal government. If a deal isn’t reached soon, the US risks defaulting on its loans, which would likely cause a massive economic crisis. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently announced that a default could happen as early as June 1.

Democrats, led by President Joe Biden, insist that Congress pass a “clean” debt ceiling increase that does not include any trade-offs to guarantee its passage. Republicans, meanwhile, are eager to pass spending cuts in exchange for approving any debt ceiling increase, with some saying they’re unwilling to compromise on this point.

Follow here for all of Vox’s coverage on the debt ceiling crisis, including what a deal might look like.

  • May 9

    Biden’s “no negotiations” stance on the debt limit is increasingly untenable

    By Andrew Prokop

    Here’s his most plausible path forward.

  • May 9

    What everyone wants going into Tuesday’s big debt ceiling showdown

    By Li Zhou

    Where Democrats and Republicans stand ahead of a major meeting at the White House.

  • May 8

    How the debt ceiling crisis could actually end

    By Andrew Prokop

    How much trouble you think we’re in depends on how pragmatic — and tethered to reality — you think each side is.

  • May 6

    9 questions about the debt ceiling, answered

    By Li Zhou and Dylan Matthews

    What is the debt ceiling? What happens if the US breaches it? And other questions you were too embarrassed to ask.

  • May 2

    Why Joe Biden won’t negotiate on the debt ceiling

    By Dylan Matthews

    The budget and debt ceiling are separate issues. Biden will budge on one of them.

  • April 27

    The lessons of the 2011 debt ceiling crisis, explained by the negotiators who were there

    By Li Zhou

    Democrats and Republicans took different, sometimes contradictory, lessons from the last standoff.

  • April 26

    Why the debt ceiling problem never goes away

    By Li Zhou

    The reason we’re stressed about the debt ceiling — again.