What you need to know about the debt ceiling deal

Vox Staff

The White House and congressional Republicans have reached a deal in principle to raise the debt ceiling, which caps the total amount of money that the US can borrow to fund the federal government. The tentative deal would also cap government spending for two years.

The full details of the bill have not emerged, but it defuses fears that the US could default on its loans, which would likely cause a massive economic crisis. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen previously warned that a default could happen as early as June 5.

A simple majority of 218 votes will be needed to pass debt ceiling legislation in the narrowly divided House, where Republicans hold a 222-person majority while Democrats control 213 seats. Some members from both parties are expected to defect, and Republicans are currently divided over the bill.

Follow here for all of Vox’s coverage on the debt ceiling crisis, including what a deal might look like.

21 Total Updates Since
Apr 26, 2023, 6:21pm EDT
  • May 30

    What’s in the debt ceiling deal, and why it matters, explained

    By Andrew Prokop, Dylan Scott, Dylan Matthews, Rebecca Leber, Christian Paz, and Li Zhou

    How the legislation to avert an economic crisis would affect student loans, food aid, the IRS, and more.

  • May 30

    The Republican revolt over the debt limit deal, explained

    By Li Zhou

    There’s a deal to avoid a catastrophic default on the US debt. But will House Republicans go for it?

  • May 28

    Biden and McCarthy’s budget deal to lift the debt ceiling, explained

    By Li Zhou and Dylan Matthews

    The drama isn’t over yet. To end the threat of the default, the bill needs to make it through Congress.

  • May 26

    A debt ceiling breach would be bad bad bad bad bad

    By Emily Stewart

    Let’s not find out what happens to the economy if the US breaches the debt ceiling.

  • May 26

    Is the US really about to be unable to pay its bills?

    By Li Zhou and Emily Stewart

    5 questions about the debt ceiling and the looming X-date, answered.

  • May 25

    Is the debt ceiling stalemate just posturing — or is this time truly different?

    By Andrew Prokop

    The case for optimism vs. the case for pessimism on the chances of default, explained.

  • May 23

    9 questions about the debt ceiling, answered

    By Li Zhou and Dylan Matthews

    What is the debt ceiling? What happens if the US breaches it? And other questions you were too embarrassed to ask.

  • May 22

    Why progressives want Joe Biden to consider going it alone on the debt ceiling

    By Li Zhou

    They’ve urged Biden to invoke the 14th Amendment to tackle the issue solo. That could be complicated.

  • May 22

    Did Biden screw up his debt ceiling strategy?

    By Andrew Prokop

    The administration didn’t get everything right. But there was no realistic way to totally avoid this mess.

  • May 19

    Debt ceiling talks have stalled — but a discharge petition isn’t likely to save us

    By Andrew Prokop

    House Democrats’ long-shot plan to solve the debt ceiling crisis, explained.

  • May 19

    What a debt default could mean for America’s superpower status

    By Jen Kirby

    The showdown will cause a global crisis — and that has real implications for US influence.

  • May 12

    The trillion-dollar coin scheme, explained by the guy who invented it

    By Dylan Matthews

    Mint the Coin and the debt ceiling, explained

  • May 12

    The Republican plan to sneakily cut Medicaid, explained

    By Dylan Scott

    Medicaid work requirements are really just spending cuts in disguise.

  • May 11

    Is the debt ceiling constitutional?

    By Ian Millhiser

    What will the courts do if House Republicans push the United States into a default?

  • May 10

    President Biden can end the debt ceiling by himself. But will bonds markets buy it?

    By Dylan Matthews

    The president signaled he’s open to bypassing Congress to avoid default. There’s one major problem with that plan that people aren’t talking about.

  • May 10

    Biden has started spending talks with Republicans before they’ve released the debt ceiling hostage

    By Andrew Prokop

    That’s because his "no negotiations" stance was looking increasingly untenable.

  • May 9

    What everyone wants going into Tuesday’s big debt ceiling showdown

    By Li Zhou

    Where Democrats and Republicans stand ahead of a major meeting at the White House.

  • May 8

    How the debt ceiling crisis could actually end

    By Andrew Prokop

    How much trouble you think we’re in depends on how pragmatic — and tethered to reality — you think each side is.

  • May 2

    Why Joe Biden won’t negotiate on the debt ceiling

    By Dylan Matthews

    The budget and debt ceiling are separate issues. Biden will budge on one of them.

  • April 27

    The lessons of the 2011 debt ceiling crisis, explained by the negotiators who were there

    By Li Zhou

    Democrats and Republicans took different, sometimes contradictory, lessons from the last standoff.

  • April 26

    Why the debt ceiling problem never goes away

    By Li Zhou

    The reason we’re stressed about the debt ceiling — again.