Miranda Kennedy Joins Vox as Executive Producer of Flagship Daily News Podcast and Radio Show, Today, Explained

She joins Vox from NPR, where she was supervising senior editor at Morning Edition and Up First. 

By Vox Communications
Vox’s editor-in-chief Swati Sharma and executive director for audio Katherine Wells today announced that Miranda Kennedy is joining the network as executive producer for the brand’s flagship daily news podcast and radio show, Today, Explained. She’ll be responsible for leading Today, Explained’s editorial team, working with hosts Sean Rameswaram and Noel King and senior leadership to build on the success of the show and plan for ambitious news coverage. She’ll also help manage Today, Explained’s public radio presence, which airs on local stations across the country. She begins her role on May 30th.

“Miranda is an experienced leader with a track record of excellence in audio journalism, and we could not be more excited to have her at Vox,” says Wells. “We look forward to partnering with her on Today, Explained as we continue the show’s mission of explaining the news to audiences across the country.”

Kennedy joins Vox from NPR, where she worked as a reporter, editor and supervisor for more than 15 years. Most recently, she was supervising senior editor at Morning Edition and Up First, where she has set the editorial direction for the 2-hour broadcast show and daily news podcast. Kennedy helped launch Up First, guiding the daily news podcast’s sound, style, and format. She also relaunched NPR’s daily newsletter under the Up First brand and set the digital strategy for Morning Edition and Up First. Prior to joining Morning Edition and Up First, she reported on the war in Afghanistan as well as culture and economics across South Asia for NPR and American Public Media’s Marketplace. She is the author of Sideways on a Scooter: Life and Love in India.

