Vox Announces New Roles for Bryan Walsh and Adam Clark Estes

By Vox Communications
A Vox logo, with a black letter V on a bright yellow background.

Today, Vox editor-in-chief Swati Sharma and managing editor Natalie Jennings announced Bryan Walsh is being promoted to editorial director responsible for the Future Perfect, tech, climate, and world teams. His team will also include Adam Clark Estes, who is being promoted to senior editor managing our tech and climate coverage.

“Since joining Vox as the Future Perfect Editor in 2021, Bryan has expanded the team, pushed the vertical in new and more ambitious directions, and established himself as an essential voice in our newsroom,” said Sharma. “And with tech being one of the biggest forces shaping our society and our daily lives, Adam has demonstrated that he’s uniquely capable of helping shape coverage that meets the moment. We look forward to Bryan and Adam taking our coverage to new heights in their expanded roles.”

Bryan was previously the Future Correspondent at Axios, where he wrote the twice-weekly Axios Future newsletter, and co-founded and edited the science and tech publication OneZero. He spent 15 years at Time magazine, working as a foreign correspondent in Hong Kong and Tokyo, covering climate change and the environment out of New York, and ending as Time’s international editor, where he oversaw the magazine’s global team of correspondents. He wrote the 2019 book End Times: A Brief Guide to the End of the World.

Adam joined Vox in 2020 and was soon promoted to editor of Recode. In addition, Adam has played a pivotal role in shaping Vox’s climate coverage, including a sweeping package on the Colorado River. Prior to Vox, Adam was a senior editor at Gizmodo, an editor at Vice, and a staff writer at the Atlantic Wire.

