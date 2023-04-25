 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
We have a request This is the last week of Vox’s birthday month pledge drive. We’re so close to our goal of adding 1,500 financial contributions by the end of April, support that helps keep Vox free year-round. Will you give today?

Filed under:

  • Stream
Tucker Carlson sits at a desk, with an audience of people behind him.

Why did Fox News fire Tucker Carlson?

Contributors: Sara Morrison, Aja Romano, and Andrew Prokop

In a stunning announcement, Fox News said it has “agreed to part ways” with Tucker Carlson, the host of the network’s highest-rated primetime show (and one of the highest-rated shows on basic cable, period), effective immediately.

The news comes less than a week after Fox News agreed to pay $787.5 million to Dominion Voting Systems to settle a defamation lawsuit over false election claims. Though Carlson’s role in the lawsuit has been reported to be relatively small, some of his texts that were uncovered in the discovery process for the suit made headlines.

The details surrounding Carlson’s sudden departure from Fox News remain murky, but there’s plenty of speculation that another, bigger scandal is behind it waiting to be uncovered — something that would merit cutting off the network’s biggest star without even giving him a chance to say goodbye. It also remains unclear what’s next for Carlson or what Fox News will look like without its biggest star (and potential liability) at the helm.

Follow here for Vox’s coverage of Tucker Carlson’s ouster from Fox News.

4 Total Updates Since
Feb 18, 2023, 6:00am EST
  • April 25

    What we know so far about Tucker Carlson’s shocking Fox News departure

    By Sara Morrison and Aja Romano

    The details surrounding the end of Carlson’s reign at the network are murky.

  • April 24

    Tucker Carlson was doing something different — and darker — than most Fox hosts

    By Andrew Prokop

    And that’s why his departure really matters.

  • March 8

    The desperate pandering of Tucker Carlson

    By Andrew Prokop

    The Dominion-Fox lawsuit puts the lie to Tucker Carlson’s January 6 revisionist history.

  • February 18

    A juicy new legal filing reveals who really controls Fox News

    By Andrew Prokop

    As Trump spread his stolen election lies, Fox was terrified of alienating its own audience, emails and texts show.